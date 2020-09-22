LOST CREEK — There was a time within the past eight years when a triumph like Monday's seemed inconceivable, when the program itself seemed unredeemable.
The work ethic of the roster had tailed off. The team's performance had slumped to a nadir. Long-time coach Chance Hearn had considered resigning.
The program had disintegrated into shambles.
"We've had a lot of stuff go wrong in the past few years and we've come up short in a lot of different things," senior Michael Harris said bluntly.
But on Monday, North Marion conquered its past hardships and expunged its prior stains when it raised the Cupp's Cup and claimed its first Big 10 Conference title since 2012 with a two-stroke victory at Bel Meadow Golf Club.
The Huskies, at long last, were finally champions again.
"It's special," said Hearn, who is in his 21st season as NMHS's head coach. "I took this job 21 years ago to make North Marion golf as good as it can be and winning championships is the only way to be the best....and right now we're best in the Big 10. I'm honored to be the coach of this team."
North Marion's title-winning team score of 265 on Monday nipped runners-up Robert C. Byrd by two strokes and third-place Buckhannon-Upshur by four strokes, with the Huskies — as they've done as a program for the past four years — grinding to the top of the mountain almost through sheer force of will.
"This is a hard-working group. Every kid on our team this year came into this season better than they were the year before, and for me that means a lot," Hearn said. "Through the years, when golf season ended on that last Monday of September or the first week of October, our kids put their clubs away and wouldn't pick them back up until June, July, even August sometimes, but these guys, they didn't stop. They went in and they worked.
"The dedication to the game these kids have shown has been very impressive to me."
"It's nice to see hard work pay off because I like to think we've worked harder than anyone in the state," said Harris, who shot a team-best 74 on Monday. "It's been special."
The Huskies' breakthrough victory was propelled, first and foremost by Harris, whose masterful round of 74 earned him the Big 10 individual title and Big 10 Player of the Year honors. Harris' 2-over 74 cleared the field's individual runner-up in Grafton's Chris Miller by five strokes, with Harris' 74 and Miller's 79 being the day's only sub-80 scores. In fact, Harris (74), Miller (79), RCB's Andrew Bowie (80) and Buckhannon's Isaac Lane (83) were the only players to crack 90 on what was a brutal Bel Meadow course Monday.
"Being able to figure out the green speed early was very important. I mean it's a very tough course and then it's playing really firm, so you have to play a lot of shots short," said Harris, with the course sporting lightning fast greens that Harris said made it almost impossible to stick any approach shot that wasn't hit a well-lofted 9-iron or wedge. "The scores today didn't surprise me — a lot of guys played well but didn't shoot that well. Those were easily the toughest conditions I've played in all year."
In so many ways, Harris' standout round of 74 was emblematic of both his individual career with the Huskies as well as his effect on the North Marion program as a whole. As a freshman, he joined a directionless Huskies team scuffling in the dregs and immediately instilled a new standard of work ethic and a new level of competitive grit.
"When you look at the scores today, and you have a guy who's five shots clear of everybody, that's almost like he was two scores himself with what he did today," Hearn said of Harris. "It was very impressive...but also obviously not a surprise."
Harris' team-leading 74 was complemented by qualifying rounds of 92 from NMHS No. 2 man Dylan Runner and a 99 from Will Lemasters, who was playing as NMHS's No. 4 man. Runner's 92 was good for a tie for seventh among individuals en route to an all-conference first team spot, while Lemasters' 99 earned him all-conference second team honors.
"I was hoping my score wasn't going to count today because I didn't do so well," said Lemasters, who's 99 ended up trumping NMHS No. 3 Michael Tarley's 104 and ultimately served as the difference maker between the Huskies winning the title or finishing runners-up for a second straight season. "But I just grinded it out I guess."
"It's not like we played our best rounds today," said Runner speaking for each of himself, Lemasters and Tarley, "but it just shows that when you're out there playing, no matter what, you just have to take every shot as if it's your last one. I mean, we only one by two, so one bad shot here or one bad shot there, that adds up and we lose. We just played to the best we could manage today."
Both Runner and Lemasters were frustrated and disappointed with their rounds overall despite their all-conference nods, and Tarley's 104 was also far from his best work. North, meanwhile, was also without usual No. 3 man Bryce Rhoades, who was still out with a knee injury.
Yet, the willingness from each of Runner, Lemasters and Tarley to battle through their struggles and fight for every stroke were essential ingredients in North's winning formula all the same, a true test of both mental fortitude and endurance.
"As cliched as it is, we've stressed forever in our program that every shot matters and to take it one shot at a time," Hearn said. "I was able to be with Will a little bit out there during his round today and he was struggling, and when I left him to go see Michael Tarley and how he was doing, I said, 'Listen, just finish up strong.' And for those guys to do that and to not quit, to not give up and just throw their round away, it's huge.
"We're all putting ourselves on the line out here as a coach and as a team and you don't want one of your buddies to quit on you, throw in the towel, and start doing whatever out there because they don't care. Those guys cared and they played for their teammates and it ended up working out for us."
"It's stressful, but that's golf — you can't control what anybody else does," Harris said of the trying rounds and the narrow margin of victory, "so I'm just happy we came away with the win whether it was by one or by 20.
Right on North's heels was Byrd's total of 267, with all three of the Eagles' participants in Bowie, Alex Hawkins and Tyler Stemple earning first team all-conference honors with respective rounds of 80, 93 and 94. The Bucs' third-place total of 269 was the result of Lane's 83, John Coffman's 91,and Landon Hitt's 95, with Lane and Coffman making first team all-conference and Hitt second team.
Elsewhere in Marion County, Fairmont Senior placed sixth as a team with a team score of 293, while East Fairmont finished 11th at 337.
The Polar Bears' efforts were led by senior Zack Morgan, who shot a team-best score of 94 to finish in a three-way for the last first team all-conference spot. Logan Huffman, meanwhile, carded a 97 to earn a second team all-conference spot, while Landon Barkley's 102 was FSHS's third qualifying score.
East Fairmont got a team-best round of 109 from Traijon Cather, and Jacob Laya's 113 and Tanner Bartholow's 115 also factored into the Bees' three-man team score.
"I'm happy with how hard the kids fought today on a very difficult golf course," said Fairmont Senior coach Luke Corley, whose Polar Bears won the Big 10 title last season. "We are getting closer, but we still have a lot of work to do between now and Monday to play to our full potential in the regional."
Corley also offered his congratulations Coach Hearn and the Huskies for their team title as well as Harris for his individual win and Big 10 Player of the Year honors.
