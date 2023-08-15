FARMINGTON – Making the deepest playoff run of the three Marion County high schools last season, the North Marion Huskies lost in the semifinal to the eventual champions. Now, North Marion looks to make it to Wheeling Island.
After winning 10 games in the regular and postseasons, North Marion fell to Independence a game shy of the state championship. Head Coach Daran Hays ranks the year as one of the best since he took over in 2009.
“It was really kind of a banner season for us,” Hays said. “Getting to Thanksgiving was always a goal. That in the quarterfinals [against Roane County] was pretty exhilarating. It’s probably a top three since I’ve been here.”
While the season as a whole stands out as great, Hays added that the loss to Independence indicates something more could have been done.
“You’re only as good as your last game,” Hays said. “And our last game wasn’t pretty.”
But a new year means new opportunities to strengthen old weaknesses and build on existing strengths.
Unfortunately for Hays, this year’s roster features fewer players than most years before.
“I think it’s only the third time we’ve been below 50 since I’ve been here,” Hays said. “But the blessing is our guys understand the expectations, so we have a lot of multisport guys. As the athletic director, I understand that that’s critical to us having athletic success. Our kids have to play two or sometimes three sports for us to be the best that we can be.”
When players aren’t in season for another sport, Hays said the attendance for the football team is really high. Athletes will participate in football off-season activities like being in the weight room even if they just played a different game the day before.
For training camp this year, the smaller roster creates questions regarding the depth of positions for North Marion. In turn, this raises more questions and concerns about balancing the physicality of practices, according to Hays.
“When you lack depth, it creates a little bit of a problem in terms of competitive practice,” Hays said. “From a coach’s standpoint, it keeps you up at night a lot with the ‘Are we hitting enough? Are we hitting too much?’ question, because anytime you step on the field you’re running the risk of injuries.”
The players know and understand this, according to senior receiver and defensive back Landon Frey. He mentioned that players need to be resilient and push through the fatigue they’ll experience from playing.
“One of the biggest challenges this year is our depth,” Frey said. “We’re gonna to have to have guys power through being tired and really just stick it out until the end.”
According to Hays, the team grades the intensity of the practices to limit the possibility of injury during practice. The grading goes from one, which is like a walk through, to five, which is full on contact.
North Marion also utilizes technology in some of the new helmets to monitor how intensely these players get hit during practice.
“We have some technology within the helmets that we can monitor the amount of contact with our 11 or 12 that have those new helmets,” Hays said. “The linemen are the ones you worry about the most. While we do have better depth up front than we do at skilled spots, you still want to keep them as healthy as you can.”
