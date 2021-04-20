RACHEL — From the instant Olivia Toland began her high school basketball career at North Marion High last season as a freshman, she emitted a certain unwavering fearlessness and bravado, a sort of big-time, big-game attitude.
No matter the stakes of a moment or a game, no matter the quality of her teammates around her, Toland played the same way — she carried herself the same way and asserted herself in the same fashion.
That mindset equated to Toland bursting onto the scene as a freshman, where she averaged 13 points a game and earned all-state honorable mention for a Huskies squad that went 25-1 and advanced to the state semifinals as the top seed in the Class AA State Tournament before the season was shut down due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toland's breakout freshman season has since translated into her emerging into a state star and full-fledged all-state candidate as a sophomore this season at North Marion.
Over 10 regular season games for the undefeated and Class AAA No. 2-ranked Huskies, Toland averaged an impressive overall stat line of 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.2 steals a game, with her scoring and steal totals ranking first on the team. Be it the audacious long-range bombs, the herky-jerky lefty drives, or the ceaseless transition assaults, Toland came back better across the board in Year 2 for the Huskies.
When the postseason dawned in the form of sectional play this past week, however, Toland ticked up her game another level for North Marion, as she exploded for a career-high 35 points in NMHS's sectional semifinal win versus Oak Glen and then poured in another 27 points in their sectional title victory over Weir.
For the two games combined, Toland averaged a whopping 31.0 points on 52% shooting (26-of-50) with 4.0 steals to lead the Huskies.
"I felt really good in warm-ups and they were giving me a lot of open shots I normally don’t get. They were forcing me left, too, so that helped, but there were a lot of open gaps to drive to the basket,” said Toland after the win over Oak Glen. "We started off really slow in the first half, but in the second half we got a lot of open looks and were moving the ball really well, and that really helped us."
Toland's consecutive scoring binges against Oak Glen and Weir were the powering force behind North Marion's quest to win the Class AAA Region I, Section 1 championship and clinch a home game for the Region I co-final today against Keyser at 7 p.m. A win tonight for the No. 2-ranked and still undefeated Huskies (12-0) will lock up a spot in next week's Class AAA State Tournament in Charleston.
And it's for those reasons Toland is this week's Times West Virginian Player of the Week.
