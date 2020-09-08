One last push to complete the census

FAIRMONT — With less than a month left for people to submit their census paperwork, an organization called Our Future West Virginia is pushing for residents to get counted.
Since before the count began, Our Future West Virginia has been working with different organizations in different communities to make contact with local individuals, to make sure they understand the importance of the census.
"We got teams that are associated with churches, Family Resource Networks and other community members who have been doing outreach since March," said Carey Jo Grace, grassroots WV institute coordinator for Our Future West Virginia. "It has really been a non-partisan coming together of folks across the state of folks who want to make sure everybody is counted."
According to Grace, Our Future West Virginia made contact with community organizations in several of the 55 counties in the state, as a way of involving local people in the count. She said if people are approached by a familiar face, they are more likely to comply with filling out the necessary information.
"That has made a huge difference," Grace said. "We wanted to focus on low-income communities, Black communities and southern West Virginia; three marginalized groups who often don't get counted."
Dreama Pritt, partnership/media specialist and team lead for the Census Bureau, said she is happy to see people in different counties participate in the count. She said this initiative is important, because it will help get more people in West Virginia counted.
"The community collaboration between local trusted voices and the Census Bureau in West Virginia has been exceptional," Pritt said. "I've been truly impressed by the energy and enthusiasm our partners continue to pour into this effort."
Our Future West Virginia collaborated with the Family Resource Network in Marion County, as well as many other organizations ranging from nonprofits to churches in other counties.
"So many of our resources depend on the census," Grace said. "The federal government decides how much money to send West Virginia based on the count."
The Decennial Census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Population data collected in the census is used to determine the number of seats states have in the U.S House of Representatives, and how federal spending appropriated for such issues as highway construction, public education and food aid programs.
In private industry, site locators use census data to determine whether they wish to build new shopping centers and housing in communities around the country.
The last day to complete the census, whether online, by phone or returning the printed questionnaire is Sept. 30.
