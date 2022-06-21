MONONGAH — A historic community staple, Papa Joe's Famous Meats, is back in business with a new location.
Papa Joe's is owned by John Aloi, who has nearly 40 years of cooking experience and is the great-grandson of the original "Papa Joe." "Papa Joe" owned a store in Farmington and in 1969, he began selling his homemade sausage.
In December, Aloi got his great-grandfather's sausage recipe and made around 600 pounds of sausage, which he gave to members of his family.
"Everyone liked it, so we decided we were going to open up a business to continue his legacy making sausage," Aloi said.
The sausage is made fresh from pork butt, which is ground in the back of the store. They make homemade meatballs and pasta salad and prepare made-to-order sandwiches as well. The store is a mixture of a deli and a restaurant, with varieties of meat and cheese for purchase.
Monongah Mayor John-Boy Palmer said he's excited to have them back in the community. He lived next door to Aloi's great aunt Mary on Shaver Street throughout childhood, so he knew them growing up.
"It's important to support new, small businesses and this one, like they said, is being reestablished. We just want them to feel really welcome in our town and see them thrive," Palmer said.
At the ribbon cutting, retired United Methodist minister D.D. Meighen gave a blessing over the building and Aloi shared some of his family's history.
"We give thanks for the recipes that have been passed down and shared with others. We give thanks that this business opened the day after Father's Day and truly keep with the scriptures of honoring thy father and mother and in this case — grandfathers and great grandfathers," Meighen said.
But, Aloi couldn't do it alone. His wife Amy Aloi and son Tim Aloi, along with niece Trinity White, and his father Sam Aloi, all work at Papa Joe's and were preparing food and working the cash register after the ribbon cutting.
"We've got family roots all over Monongah and Farmington. I've got my family here with me. Three generations will all be working here at the same time," Aloi said.
Business coach Todd Crump from the West Virginia Small Business Development Center helped Aloi get the business ready by discussing development plans, financing and partnerships, target audience, product manufacturing and safety. The WVSMD provides free technical assistance to help start and grow businesses in West Virginia.
"I'm excited. I'm thrilled for John, especially with all of the hard work he's put in and make no mistake — he's done the hard work — not me. He's been prepared from day one with a plan. To see this in this town, it's a beautiful thing," Crump said.
Aloi, during his 26 years in the military, cooked and shared pepperoni rolls with people from all over the world. Aloi has shared the West Virginia staple with people rom Panama to Italy and in the United States from California to south of Alabama and north of Wisconsin. He said he's excited for the opening and to meet new people.
"Come out and see if you like us — I'm sure you will. It's good home-cooking," Aloi said.
Papa Joe's Famous Meats is located at 3449 Freedom Highway in Monongah. They are open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, check out their Facebook or call 681-404-1005.
