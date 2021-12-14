MORGANTOWN — Back in the days when the baseball team in Washington was known as the Senators there was a popular saying that went like this:
"First in war, first in peace and last in the American League."
They were the eternal underdogs, caught up in a league where the New York Yankees were so dominant that opponents felt they should have a champagne celebration if they won a series from them.
Not a World Series, just a three-game series in mid-May.
It reached the point that a book was written entitled "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," which became the Broadway hit, "Damn Yankees," a Faustian takeoff on the long-suffering Senators getting the star they needed in long-ball hitting Joe Hardy — "Shoeless Joe from Hannibal, Mo." he was dubbed by the fans.
He became all the rage in the nation's capital in this fictional version of a reality that West Virginians suffer throughout the years, be it their place in athletic standings or economic, cultural or educational standings that dominate the newscasts across the airwaves.
This, though, is not as bad as it sounds for West Virginians as it allows them to be able to empathize with the underdogs of the world, many of whom have spent time playing at West Virginia University and earning a love and respect they never could experience in Yankee pinstripes.
This is not a state or university for blue bloods or 5-star recruits.
True, they love the truly gifted athletes such as Pat White or Steve Slaton or Jerry West who come their way, although each in his own way had long odds to overcome to attain the greatness he reached.
But this is an area where Sam Huff busts out of life in a coal mining camp to become a national hero, a place where on a team with White and Slaton, an Owen Schmitt can reach equal popularity or go on, not because he was graceful and skilled, but because he wasn't.
It is a university in a city and a state where they fall in love with their own underdogs, be that Wes Ours, a lineman moved to a role as a fullback; or a Joe Mazzulla or Cam Thoroughman, players on a Final Four team that drew just as many cheers as the starters playing before them.
Where else would Spencer Macke, a walk-on reserve, be carried from the court on the shoulders of his teammates as the crowd joined in the celebration after making his first 3-point shot of his time with the Mountaineers?
There is a passion for those who rise above their means, one that comes about because it is the fantasy most of them have had for themselves. They couldn't identify with Pat White, perhaps, but they could with Schmitt, so they lived vicariously through him.
They appreciated playing through pain, leaving a mixture of sweat and blood on the floor.
All of this brings us to this year's 9-1 West Virginia men's basketball team, one that — as of yet — has not distinguished itself by its performance, one that has trouble even living up to the prototype of WVU athletics, which is playing with the passion and pride of a state that always is trying to claw its way up the American food chain.
But there are some players on this team who could fill the shoes of those who have gone before. Certainly, much has been made of the energy and emotion that Gabe Osabuohien brings with him off the bench every time he enters a game, changing the atmosphere in the gym among his teammates and fans almost before his name has been announced on the PA system.
Now, he has a partner in crime, so to speak, that being transfer center Pauly Paulicap, who suddenly has become a fan favorite, not so much for what he does but for how he does it.
The perfect example came on Sunday afternoon against Kent State in the Coliseum, a game that was something of a snoozer on the part of the Mountaineers.
WVU was clinging to a 35-31 lead when Isaiah Cottrell hit his only basket of the game, a high, arching 3, to give them a bit of breathing room. But Kent State had the ball when Malique Jacobs went in for a layup, only to have Paulicap jump sky high to block it, which led to a basket by Taz Sherman at the other end, two of Sherman's 27 points.
The fans roared, but that was only the coming attraction. The feature was about to begin.
Malik Curry, the WVU point guard, made a bad pass that was stolen by Kent State's Giovanni Santiago, who had himself a runout. He was alone ahead of the pack, but Paulicap would have none of that. Taking those long strides of his, Paulicap ate up the ground on a man thinking he had a simple layup, then ate up the man himself, flying in from behind, swatting the ball off the backboard and sliding into an unsuspecting TV cameraman under the basket.
He flipped over as WVU began hustling back down the floor ... Paulicap scurrying to his feet and racing down the other way as the student section and the other fans began a chant you will hear more of this year in the Coliseum:
"PAUL-eee, PAUL-eee" they screamed repeatedly.
"I thought those plays turned it around," Coach Bob Huggins said after the game. "We didn't play with any energy, and him making those plays energized everybody. Those were two big-time plays."
And that is just what Huggins thought he was getting when he got Paulicap through a transfer from DePaul.
"Coach Huggs called me and said, 'We want you. We see how hard you play. We need you to bring that energy down to Morgantown and play for us," Paulicap revealed earlier this season.
And that is just what he's done.
