RACHEL — North Marion High School students raised over $2,000 by collecting spare change for West Virginia University's Children's Hospital during their annual "Pennies from Husky Heaven" fundraiser.
The fundraiser, which has been held for over 25 years, has become a tradition at NMHS, student body president Sidney Megna said. The money is almost always donated to WVU Children's Hospital and this year the reason was a little personal.
"It was something that was kind of close to us. Our principal’s nephew, I believe, was in the Children’s Hospital for some time, so it’s just something that affects the community," Megna said.
Nurse Kristin DeVaul's one-year-old son Major had to spend five days in WVU Children's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit around his birthday, but WVU Medicine made the stay a little comfier by providing new pajamas and gifts.
"It really helped us out while we were there," said DeVaul, who is related to NMHS Principal Kirstin DeVaul.
In the past, NMHS has been able to pick how the donated money is spent, in the past they have purchased pajamas for children staying there and play dough, among other things.
"Obviously, it’s always a really, really good feeling to be able to give to something, especially like this. Another thing is that we get to pick what the money goes towards. One year we donated pajamas to teenagers, which is something you might not think about that a children’s hospital would need, but it is. It just feels really gratifying," Megna said.
Erin Blake, associate director of community relations at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, said it's gratifying to see students involved and interested in raising money for the children's hospital even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s nice seeing them do something to help others and we just appreciate everything that we get. We can’t do a lot of what we do at the hospital without community support — just seeing students want to be apart of that is so heartwarming," Blake said.
Student Council Advisors Mark Bartic and Candi Thomas said they just like being able to carry on the tradition. In the eight years they have been student council advisors, they have participated in the donation and every year except for one, the money raised has gone to WVU Children's Hospital. In the past three years, students have raised over $5,000 for the hospital. They have been discussing how the money will be used.
"We donated cash, but we pick what the money goes towards. We were talking earlier today about what we wanted to do for that and my idea was to ask what they need and then go from there," Megna said.
On the day of the penny collection, students participate in a movie day. However, they are only allowed to participate if their teacher is counting change. Since pennies take a long time to count, it gives incentive to bring in as much as possible, Megna said.
"With high schoolers, anything to get out of class works well to get a lot of donations in," Megna said.
Logan Pierce, National Honor Society president at NMHS, agreed with Megna.
"It’s a great way for the kids to engage in the community and give back. I think it’s a welcome tradition here and everybody enjoys doing it," Pierce said.
