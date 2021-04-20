FAIRMONT — A piece of local history that has been missing for more than 100 years is back in a safe place.
On Sunday, officials at Fairmont State University welcomed home the original oil portrait of Elizabeth Dickey Fleming who is known as the first woman to serve as principal of a normal school. Fleming was the principal of Fairmont State Normal School, the forerunner to Fairmont State.
Normal schools were set up primarily to train elementary school teachers. The first public normal school in the U.S. was founded in Lexington, Massachusetts, in 1839.
The search for Dickey's portrait begin around 2015 when Raymond Alvarez, Fairmont State University professor of health care management, started researching Fleming's life. For more than 100 years, her life story and her achievements had been overlooked, until Alvarez received grant called ‘Normal on the Avenue’ to examine origins of Fairmont State Normal School.
“While reviewing documents including original course catalogues, I found Dickey listed as principal for a period of years but couldn’t find her in the ‘Hall of Presidents’ in Hardway Hall or on the Fairmont State history page,” Alvarez said. “I discovered that Ms. Dickey had in fact served as the acting principal, or acting president in modern terms, of the Fairmont Normal School in 1878 and was named Principal in 1879, where she would serve in this role until 1882.”
Alvarez discovered documentation from Dickey’s alma mater, Miller Normal School, in its Normal Journal from 1906 noting Fleming’s significantly role at Fairmont Normal as the first female principal of a normal state school in the United States. Further research revealed the Fairmont State Normal School Alumni Association presented an original oil painting of Ms. Dickey in recognition of her service to the institution in 1905.
However, the painting was not relocated when the normal school campus was moved from its Fairmont Avenue location to Locust Avenue.
In 2019, Fairmont State associate professor of art, Joel Dugan, was commissioned to paint a portrait replicating the original oil painting to be revealed during spring commencement. Upon the ceremonial reveal, she would finally be brought “home” to the Hall of Presidents on campus where her photograph had been missing.
Alvarez continued his research and, in 2020, was able to connect with one of her living relatives in search of the missing original oil portrait.
“Last fall, an email showed up one day,” Alvarez said. “It was from the great-granddaughter of Elizabeth Dickey Fleming. Her brother had found my research and she sent me a note, beginning a long series of correspondence and information sharing.”
The great granddaughter of Ms. Dickey, historian Janet Hutchison, confirmed the portrait had been in the family’s possession in Philadelphia for more than 100 years, and agreed the portrait belonged at Fairmont State.
The original portrait was presented by Hutchison on Sunday, where it will now be displayed in the Ruth Anne Musick Library. In addition to the portrait, an exhibit commemorating the life and legacy of Ms. Dickey is available for viewing in the library, with story boards designed by Alvarez. Beth Newcome, curator of the Fairmont State Masquers Historic Costume Collection, also added period clothing to the exhibit.
“It is an immense honor and privilege to honor an incredible innovator, Ms. Elizabeth Dickey Fleming,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University president. “Ms. Dickey was a revolutionary leader who paved the way not only for the current Fairmont State University, but also for higher education within our state and country. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue telling her story and to celebrate her legacy and impact for years to come.”
Among other items Hutchison shared include Ms. Dickey’s hand-written journal from 1917 recounting the early days of Fairmont Normal. Highlights of the journal include the key role she played and her drive toward quality, completing several gaps in documentation of the early history of the school.
“We are now working on making her journal and documentation of the early history of the institution accessible to the public through the Fairmont State Library online resources,” Alvarez said.
Her journal revealed when Dickey arrived to begin her tenure at Fairmont Normal, Fairmont was a village of 600 people, with a half-built school and muddy, unestablished streets. Nonetheless, there was a vision for the normal school and teacher training for the fledgling public schools within the state.
