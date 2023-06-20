FAIRMONT — The board of governor's of Pierpont Community & Technical College is expected to officially appoint Milan S. Hayward as its fourth president at today's meeting.
Tuesday's move comes two months after the board voted a unanimous 11-0 on April 12 to appoint Hayward to the position.
“[Hayward’s] experience in workforce development, grant development, community outreach and building partnerships with K-12 school systems fits perfectly with Pierpont’s vision for its future,” Hinkle said in a written statement in April. “We look forward to working with Dr. Hayward as he begins his presidential leadership of Pierpont Community and Technical College.”
No details were released about Hayward's salary. Hayward comes to Pierpont after having served as vice president of the school of career and corporate training at Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke, Virginia.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hayward to Pierpont as its new president,” Board Chair David Hinkle said. "He brings with him a vast amount of experience and expertise that we believe will move Pierpont toward an even brighter future."
Pierpont Provost and Vice President of Academics and Student Services Michael Waide echoed Hinkle's sentiment.
"Our Pierpont team is excited to welcome President Hayward to Pierpont and our communities. His leadership and vision, grounded in his passion for community college and workforce education within the heart of Appalachia, will lead Pierpont to even greater heights," Waide said.
Since July 2022, Pierpont has been led by Interim President Kathleen Nelson, who will end her temporary position after Tuesday’s meeting.
"We want to thank Dr. Nelson for everything she has accomplished for our institution," Hinkle said. "Her outstanding leadership and dedication to Pierpont has been an inspiration to us all."
Hayward was one of five finalists for the position. In March, he fielded questions from college officials, the public and students about his baskground and what he would do as president.
He focused on the school’s lack of identity and said his solution would be something to the effect of a campaign that directly targets what the college is and where it’s going.
“As far as what the president can directly influence, the change in perception will come from the personal relationships with the 13 school superintendents in our services area, the political and municipal leaders in those 13 counties... I think that will help at the institutional level,” Hayward said. “All these organization have their own institutions to protect... and they don’t want to recommend something they can’t fully trust.”
Prior to his most recent position at Virginia Western Community College, Hayward held positions as a guest scholar at Old Dominion University in Virginia, as executive director of grants and special projects for Northern Virginia Community College and as the director of a seven-college national consortium leading a “Credential to Careers” grant for Northern Virginia Community College.
Pierpont has been without a permanent president since its third president, Johnny M. Moore, stepped down from the position and was replaced by Interim President Anthony Hancock in Jan. 2021. In June 22, Nelson was named interim president after Hancock departed Pierpont.
