FAIRMONT — The president of Pierpont Community and Technical College is heading back to his home state of Arkansas to take on the role as chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport.
President Johnny Moore's last day on the job will be Feb. 1. President of Pierpont since 2016, Moore said Monday he is looking forward to returning to his home state.
"Both my wife and I are from the great state of Arkansas," Moore said. "It's not only a great opportunity for me to advance my career, but what is more important is it's a great opportunity for my entire family...My dad can spend quality time with his grandson."
In a prepared statement Arkansas State University said Moore was chosen out of a pool of more than 50 applicants.
"The ASU-Newport Chancellor Search Advisory Committee – consisting of 11 members representing faculty, staff, students and community representatives – reviewed more than 50 applications for the position and interviewed two candidates to succeed Dr. Sandra Massey, who will retire at the end of the calendar year after seven years of service," the statement says.
Moore said he hopes the state continues to support the community college and its mission to provide affordable education to people throughout the north central region.
"Pierpont Community College has transformed into the independent, comprehensive community college that we envisioned five years ago," Moore said. "Community colleges like Pierpont are needed more than ever before to help preserve the educational opportunities for all West Virginians."
Moore also praised the college's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing that the school has had less than 10 confirmed cases of the virus during fall semester, and the administration has put more options in place for students to help them through school during the same period.
"Because of this recent pandemic, it has only accelerated our urgency to move and further our mission as an institution," Moore said. "When I came here we had traditional start times for students... Now there are 10 opportunities when you can enroll into Pierpont."
Moore also pointed to the creation of West Virginia Senate Bill 1, which increased access to career college education and workforce training, as one of his biggest accomplishments as president of Pierpont.
"One of the things I am very proud of is to work not only for Pierpont, but helping to create a community college-going culture in the great state of West Virginia," Moore said. "One of the things we were able to do was work hand in hand with state legislators and helping to craft Senate Bill 1. That's a game changer for West Virginia."
In his time attending Philander Smith College in Arkansas, Moore played point guard for the men's basketball team, which in 2018, landed him in the school's athletic hall of fame. Moore said he likens his job as president of Pierpont to his position on the court, where knowing his duties, along with the duties of his team members, is the number one most important skill to have.
"There's not a day that goes by that I don't draw back on experiences I have learned on the basketball court to help me make decisions as president," Moore said. "A good point guard is supposed to know the skill set of all the players on the court at all times. The point guard has to decide to whom do you pass the ball to at what time. That's no different than the role as president."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.