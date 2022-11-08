FAIRMONT — While many families are preparing for Thanksgiving Day, area veteran's groups are planning to honor those who served this Friday on Veterans Day.
The Marion County Veterans Council and a cadre of volunteers have been working for months to plan the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, which will be held Nov. 11, at 1 p.m.
Lineup will begin at Palatine Park with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 serving as parade color guard. The parade will leave the park via Merchant Street and head across the Million Dollar Bridge toward Jefferson Street. The parade will move left onto Washington Street and then take a right onto Adams Street.
The parade will culminate at Veterans Square where a program will be held to honor those who served.
Anyone who wants to lay a wreath for the fallen may do so at the Veterans Square ceremony. The celebration will close with a 21-gun salute from the Marion County Honor Guard followed by taps.
“Our veterans are our heroes. This parade and ceremony are a small way to honor them and say thank you,” Parade Organizer Marci Carrol said.
Registration to participate in the parade is free and there are not decoration requirements to take part.
Carrol said veterans, businesses and others can go to Eventbrite.com to register for the parade, but must do so by 6 p.m. on Nov. 10. There are a limited number of spaces for the parade lineup, so early registration is encouraged.
For more information about registration, contact Carrol at 304-612-5151 or email her at veteransdayparde@mrcfamilylaw.com or message the official parade Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.