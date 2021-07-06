FAIRMONT — A series of both fortunate and unfortunate events has allowed PlayWorks to expand its Fairmont presence and now it has a new building officially opened.
PlayWorks is an organization which prides itself in providing children, "A safe, encouraging and most importantly fun place to grow." They provide services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and preschooling services.
Until recently, PlayWorks' Fairmont branch operated out of the Disability Action Center. Due to the major flooding that struck the DAC, many of the rooms and facilities that PlayWorks used in the building were left damaged and unusable.
Thankfully, PlayWorks was already planning to expand to a new location. According to Mike Lentz, owner of PlayWorks, the operation in Fairmont was outgrowing the space it had.
"We did outgrow the space we had at the DAC, they were fantastic partners we would've stayed there forever had we been able to carve out more space," Lentz said.
PlayWorks' move was originally planned to happen much later, likely around Labor Day. However, due to the unforeseen flooding, the plans were expedited and PlayWorks was able to begin moving into the new building earlier than planned.
"Our space that we didn't have enough of became space that was flooded," Lentz said. "We closed on the building on June 25... the building is in move-in ready shape, just not PlayWorks move-in ready shape. We're really moving in early out of necessity due to the flooding."
As one can imagine, many of the activities and programs PlayWorks runs require specialized facilities. In spite of this, PlayWorks is moving forward with their relocation and holding a soft opening.
There are several benefits to the new Locust Avenue location. It's much more spacious and will allow for growth, something PlayWorks has seen much of since they first began in 2005.
A program Lentz is excited about is an Activities of Daily Living workshop. This will be used by some of PlayWorks' older clients and show them how to complete many basic life skills.
The ADL workshop will require a full kitchen, bedroom and other basic living spaces.
"We'll have a full ADL apartment inside [the new location]," Lentz said. "We'll also have a larger physical therapy gym. That will help immensely with some of the things we do."
The new location at 1712 Locust Ave had its soft opening June 6. The Fairmont branch will be building back up to full operation over the rest of the summer. Lentz and PlayWorks are planning a grand reopening event around the time school starts back in session.
"We're going to do a big open-house, ribbon-cutting ceremony somewhere around back-to-school time," Lentz said. "For now, we're just going to do a soft opening, seeing what we need and kind of fixing things up as we go so we can have a big event for our clients."
Lentz and his PlayWorks team are passionate about their work, and it certainly won't take long to get the building into the shape that's perfect for them and their clients
"We're going to move some walls and raise the ceilings and get everything exactly like we want it," Lentz said. "We're going to make it into our own home."
PlayWorks in Fairmont is officially open at their new Fairmont location. For information about PlayWorks and their services, visit their website at www.playworkscdc.com.
