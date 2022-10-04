FAIRMONT — A trip to the national Model Schools Conference is already paying off for Marion County Schools.
Monday night at the regular school board meeting, two principals gave a presentation about new initiatives they are bringing to their schools after attending a national conference.
Teams were invited to attend the Model Schools Conference held in Orlando, Florida this past June. Now School Superintendent Donna Hage is giving each principal a chance to flex their gains from the recent trip since school has closed out its first six weeks.
Monday's presenters were White Hall Elementary Principal Nan Murray and Pleasant Valley Elementary Principal Kim Middlemas.
Middlemas was joined by one of her teachers, Krista Blankenship, who began a project to bring an element of agriculture to the students at Pleasant Valley. She hopes to develop a high tunnel, which is a pop-up greenhouse-like structure used for year-round planting and cultivation.
She got the idea to take the students on a trip to the botanical gardens in Morgantown and the students wanted to go back, so she thought, "Why not bring one to Pleasant Valley?"
Once the project is complete, every classroom will have its own raised bed where the students pick what to grow. The long-term goal is to grow food that can then be sold to the cafeteria and used to make the school lunches.
Blankenship was joined by Chuck Cineawski with the Monongahela Conservation District, who talked about the perks of such a project. Cineawski ended his discussion with a surprise check presentation to Pleasant Valley Elementary for $5,000 toward the project.
Blankenship was shocked.
"This leaves us able to carry out the project. Our budget started out pretty small and initially our answer was a no, but now they've come back with this giant amount of money," she said. "This is just very humbling to know there are so many people that want this project to succeed."
The total cost of the project is estimated to be just over $5,000. This donation puts the school in range of the goal.
Murray focused on "reaching the rigors of quadrant C and D," which is a topic that was defined as teaching students higher levels of thinking.
"Instead of doing worksheets and rote memorization, we try to take the next step and make sure the students are developing something," Murray said. "We want them to really take it to the next level."
One of the examples she gave was student leadership opportunities.
On top of these higher thinking skills, White Hall Elementary will focus on accommodating students with autism better with targeted teaching styles. Murray cited an influx of students with autism attending her school this year.
Hage said that these projects show the value of professional development. One of her tasks when hired by the district in June 2021 was to address employee morale, which had slumped even before the pandemic.
This approach of handing things off to the people who intimately know the challenges that need to be addressed best has proven effective and Monday's presentations are example of that.
"Something I'm very passionate about is treating the teachers like the experts they are," Hage said. "I think that what we get from an experience like Model School is invaluable to us as a district."
In other business:
- The board approved the continuation of the $500 bonus pay to staff who have 4 or fewer absences throughout the school year. The same benefit is provided to teachers by law.
- The board approved the continuation of a $800 stipend to employees who work above and beyond their expected duties.
- The board approved several policy revisions, the final few in a series of ongoing revisions to update handbooks with state standards.
The board's next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.
