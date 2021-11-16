FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior High girls basketball star Meredith Maier officially signed with the Marshall Thundering Herd Monday at the Fairmont Field House, making her commitment official joined by her friends, family, teammates and coaches.
"Feels really great," Maier said. "I feel like having my friends and my family here made it more official than behind the scenes. Making it official on Wednesday was really like a dream come true. My hard work had finally paid off but now, seeing it kind of come to life is really exciting."
Maier made her verbal commitment to the Thundering Herd in August, and signed to the program last week before putting the final official stamp on the commitment with a public signing Monday night.
"[Marshall] just felt like home," Maier said. "The coaches were really excited when I committed and when they were recruiting me they really made me feel like I was part of the team already. Throughout the recruitment process it never really died down, they really stayed on me. They made me feel like they wanted me the most, so I chose that school."
Maier is a multiple all-conference performer who played at Grafton High until last year, when she jumped over to play for the Polar Bears.
"I think this school has really helped me get noticed more," Maier said. "I think being at Grafton really helped me develop as a player but getting here really just pushed me over the edge and it really made me feel like I had the chance to be a collegiate player. I think they really helped me progress throughout the years."
"Honestly, this is my senior year, only my second year here, but I feel like I've been here all four years and I'm really excited to finish out this season, but it's also a sad time because I know I'm not going to have a next year."
With her experience at Fairmont Senior and with AAU program West Virginia Thunder, Maier said she is prepared to enter the ranks of college ball.
"I think my AAU team, and being in Huntington — because Huntington was where my AAU was based out of — I think that really helped my decision because I got to be down there a lot more for practices and stuff, and my travel coach, Scott Johnson, did a lot of work and really helped me develop more as a player and play against better competition so kudos to him because it really helped me a lot over the summer."
"[Fairmont Senior]'s definitely a fast-paced style, our coaches love to run the ball up the court, and I think that's going to help me in college because that's the tempo they play on. I'm really excited just to go in there, jump right in and get started."
Maier, who said she expects to play the role of a stretch-four "as of now," brings a versatile skillset to the Thundering Herd. The senior has piled up double-doubles throughout her high school career, and even earned a triple-double last year against Phillip Barbour.
"I'm really excited because I just have a passion for the game," Maier said. "Going to a school where I know all the girls have the same passion I do, I think it's going to really just help us bond more as a team. I think my assets — obviously my rebounding, I love to rebound, playing defense, but I think going to Marshall, I think they're going to want me to shoot the ball and I'm really excited to show them my strengths there."
The Thundering Herd have started their 2021 season 2-0, while Fairmont Senior is due to begin competition later this week.
