FAIRMONT — What began as a call about shots being fired Sunday night ended over the weekend in an arrest for attempted murder.
Fairmont Police arrested Antonio Devon Cottingham, 34, of Fairmont, Feb. 7 after a brief investigation found he had fired shots in the 400 block of Walnut Street around 8:44 p.m.
According to a press release from the Fairmont Police, officers found Cottingham had fired shots at two undisclosed individuals. A criminal complaint says one victim was struck by a bullet in the hand and struck by another in his back.
The bullet that struck the victim was still lodged in his body when he arrived at the hospital, police said.
Cottingham is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the press release.
A convicted felon, Cottingham has served time for felony charges of crack distribution and escaping from custody. Cottingham was also convicted in state court for conspiracy to commit a felony against the state. In 2016, U.S. Attorneys sentenced Cottingham to 46 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm when he was found to have a .44 caliber revolver in August 2015.
If found guilty of attempted murder, Cottingham could face life imprisonment or imprisonment in a penitentiary for three to 15 years.
At press time, he remains in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $500,012.
