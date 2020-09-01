FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior put together one of its better rounds of the season on Monday when it returned to its home course at the Fairmont Field Club for a quad match versus crosstown foe East Fairmont and fellow Big 10 Conference schools Elkins and Grafton.
The Polar Bears shot a collective four-person, 9-hole round of 177 to earn the quad match victory. Grafton was runners-up with a 186 followed by Elkins' 215. East Fairmont had just three golfers participate and thus didn't qualify.
Zack Morgan led the Polar Bears' charge with a round of 39, one of his best scores of the season to date in what has been an uncharacteristic start to the year for him. Morgan's 39 missed medalist honors as the day's low round by one stroke to Grafton's Chris Miller, who carded a 38.
Morgan's 39 was followed up by a 43 from Bekah Jenkins. Jenkins, who delivered the No. 2-type round from FSHS's No. 4 slot, posted the match's third best round behind Miller and Morgan. Landon Barkley shot a 46 and Logan Huffman carded a 49 to round out the Polar Bears' qualifying rounds.
Caden Musgrove and Landon Ronan also competed for Fairmont Senior, shooting 54 and 55, respectively.
For East Fairmont, Trey Cather led the way with a 44. Cather was followed up by Tanner Bartholow's 46 and Jacob Laya's 50.
Tanner Miller led Elkins with a 53.
Up next, the Polar Bears will have two players representing Loop Park in the third annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship on Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club, with Jenkins and freshman Gianni Koski competing in the event. The match will start at noon.
