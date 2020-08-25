FAIRMONT — In a potential state tournament preview, North Marion continued its strong start to the season on Monday at Oglebay Resort's Jones Course as part of the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series.
Playing at the site of October's state tournament at Oglebay Resort, the Huskies combined to shoot a three-person, 18-hole score of 255, which was good for a tie for 8th place. Wheeling Park won Monday's match with a score of 234, followed by George Washington's 237 in second and Cabell Midland's 238 in third.
The rest of the Top 10 was as follows: Linsly (4th-244), Westside (5th-248), Herbert Hoover (6th-250), Parkersburg (7th-253), North Marion and St. Mary's (t-8th-255), and Roane County (10th-258).
Fairmont Senior finished in a tie for 24th in the team standings at 293.
The Huskies' tie for 8th overall was powered by Michael Harris, who shot a team-best 8-over 79 on the day. Harris' 79, which consisted of a 1-over 37 on the front nine and 7-over 42 on the back nine, finished in a tie for 11th among individuals. Harris recorded three birdies on the day, dipping under par on the Par-5s, No. 5 and No. 8, as well as the Par-4 No. 13.
The Huskies' No. 2 man in Dylan Runner finished just two shots off of Harris' pace with a very strong showing as he carded a 10-over 81. The 81 put Harris in a tie for 17th overall. Runner shot a 41 on the front nine, which he followed up with a 40 on the back nine.
Along with Harris' 79 and Runner's 81, the Huskies' third qualifying score came courtesy of Michael Tarley with a 95. Will Lemasters also competed for North Marion, carding a 102.
For Fairmont Senior, Zack Morgan led the way with a 93. Logan Huffman finished as the Polar Bears' No. 2 with a 97, while Landon Barkley rounded out the team's qualifying scores with a 103. Bekah Jenkins was just a few strokes off of Barkley's pace in Fairmont Senior's No. 4 spot, shooting a 105.
Brooke's Ryan Bilby and Wheeling Park's Noah Seivertson led the field on Monday, with both players carding a 4-over 75 on the unforgiving Jones Course.
Bilby shot an even-par 35 on the front nine, including back-to-back birdies on Nos. 8 and 9, before carding a 4-over 39 on the back nine. Seivertson, meanwhile, got off to a roaring start with a 2-under 34 on the front nine, including four birdies, before shooting a 6-over 41 on the back.
Wheeling Central's Justin Doerr, Keyser's Jacob Malcolm, Westside's Kerri-Anne Cook, George Washington's Mario Palumbo and Cabell Midland's Cameron Jarvis finished in a five-way tie for third overall at a 5-over 76.
Linsly's Dylan Dunleavy, Grafton's Chris Miller, and Hoover's Bryson Beaver rounded out the Top 10 in a three-way tie for 8th at a 7-over 78.
