Prep sports notebook: Marion County given green light to resume 3-week period

FAIRMONT — Marion County's roller coaster of an attempted return to high school sports this summer started trending upward again on Monday as county teams were cleared to resume summer practices after a week-long hiatus due to concerns over a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Teams will officially be permitted to return to practices on Tuesday as part of the county's designated three-week live practice period, according to Fairmont Senior High athletic director Joe Naternicola and North Marion High athletic director Mike Parrish.
The county's three-week live practice period began July 5, with participating teams permitted to partake in sport-specific drills using balls and other equipment for the first time since March in accordance with the third and final phase of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission's return plan for high school sports statewide. However, the next day after just a day-and-a-half of practices, the Marion County Health Department and Marion County Board of Education make a joint decision to shut down all practices indefinitely effective immediately.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White cited a rise in the county's COVID-19 cases, in particular among high-school aged people, as the reason for the shut down.
Marion County had recorded 86 total COVID-19 cases as of the day of the shut down on Tuesday, July 6, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources' daily report, which equated to 31 new cases since the start of July. The county's total caseload as of Monday, July 13 — the day it was announced practices were permitted to resume — was 108.
County teams that have chosen to participate in the three-week period are permitted to resume practices while following the same health and safety guidelines and precautions they were before the shut down, including wearing face masks when appropriate, social distancing when possible, sanitizing equipment, and limiting the number of athletes in practice groups.
The county's three-week period will still conclude as originally scheduled on July 25.
-----
WVSSAC alters 2020 playoff requirements for football
The WVSSAC released official modifications for fall sports in West Virginia on Monday related to increased COVID-19 health and safety guidelines as well as changes to playoff qualifying for football.
The WVSSAC's modifications come on the heels of Gov. Jim Justice's Friday press briefing in which WVSSAC Director Bernie Dolan announced the tentative schedule for fall sports across the state. During the briefing, Dolan announced practices for all fall sports are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, with official games/matches beginning Aug. 24 for golf, Sept. 2 for soccer, volleyball and cheerleading, and Sept. 3 for football. The timeline imposes a week delay in terms of starting games for each sport compared to the traditional fall calendar, including cancelling Week 1 football games across the state.
The elimination of Week 1 games for football, which can still be made up pending teams can agree on a date — possibly a bye week or playing two games in one week, etc. — was reflected in the WVSSAC's modifications announced Monday, whereas separate modifications were imposed on football compared to all of the other fall sports.
From a competition standpoint, the biggest alteration by the WVSSAC for football is in terms of playoff qualifications, where two rules have been waived for the 2020 season. Teams will not be required to 1) play eight games total nor 2) play six games against schools in the same or above classifications to qualify for the postseason in 2020. Both Fairmont Senior and North Marion earned playoff berths in the 2019 season in Marion County.
Other modifications to football and the rest of fall sports are matters of health and safety precautions due to COVID-19. Among the notable modifications:
Required modifications:
1) Extended sideline area and coach's box in football to allow for social distancing measures. In volleyball, teams will not switch benches in between sets.
2) Sidelines limited to "essential" personnel only — players, coaches, trainers, managers, etc.
Recommended modifications:
1) Pay per view options for games to help schools offset revenue losses from limited fan seating
2) Electronic ticketing for fans
3) Smaller traveling parties to away games
4) Band and cheerleaders do not travel to away games
5) No unnecessary contact with others: (i.e. pregame and postgame handshakes, high fives between teammates)
(Football only):
1) Limit contact practices to one day a week
2) Conduct halftime team meetings in end zones as opposed to locker rooms
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.