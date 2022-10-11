Prezioso family establishes scholarship for aspiring educators at Fairmont State

FAIRMONT —A Marion County family has provided a gift of $26,000 to Fairmont State University to create a new scholarship for future teachers.
The donation establishes the Roman and Amelia Prezioso Endowed Scholarship benefitting students in the teacher education program in the College of Education, Health & Human Performance.
Roman Prezioso Jr., his wife, Deborah Prezioso, and his sister, Marie Prezioso, established the scholarship in honor of the parents of Roman Jr. and Marie. The Prezioso family wishes to honor their parents and grandparents for having valued education.
“My grandparents came to the United States in the early 1900s to make a living, practice their religion and educate their children. My parents, Roman Sr. and Amelia, held the same values and encouraged me and my sister to pursue college degrees after high school,” Roman Jr. said. “We believe the education of our youth is the foundation of our state and country.”
When asked why the family chose to support students at Fairmont State, Prezioso Jr. said, “Higher education has given our family tremendous opportunities for success. Additionally, the Teacher Education program at Fairmont State is one of the best of its kind, making this endowed scholarship for future teachers an easy choice. We are honored and humbled to give back so that others will be able to achieve their dreams.”
A 1971 graduate of Fairmont State, Roman Prezioso Jr. served in education administration and was a West Virginia State Senator. Deborah Prezioso completed her education at Fairmont State in 1973 and is a retired elementary school teacher. Marie Prezioso is a retired investment banker who currently serves as the Executive Director of the West Virginia Water Development Authority.
“Quality educators are foundational to our society, and Fairmont State has a rich history of preparing highly skilled professionals for the classroom,” Foundation President Rae Dyer said. “Through the generosity of the Prezioso family, we can continue the tradition of teacher education, and ensure deserving students have access to the focused and personalized education experience offered by the University. We are so grateful that the Preziosos have chosen to honor Roman Sr. and Amelia with this gift.”
Students should maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher to be eligible for the scholarship. Preference will be given to students from Marion County.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Prezioso family,” Fairmont State University Interim President Dianna Phillips said. “Our region and state continue to face a critical teacher shortage within our K-12 schools. Through this gift the Preziosos are affording us the opportunity to continue combating this crisis head on, while ensuring transformative opportunities for future generations of educators.”
Established in 1960, the Fairmont State Foundation identifies, establishes and cultivates relationships with Fairmont State alumni and friends to further the mission and purpose of Fairmont State University. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization guided by a board of directors to steward contributions from our donors and maximize the impact of financial support for the students, faculty and staff of the University. For more information about our organization and ways that you can provide support, visit www.fsufoundation.org or call 304-534-8786.
