"If the United States had traded Dwight Eisenhower to the Germans during World War II, it wouldn't have been much different than sending Lee May and Tommy Helms to Houston." — The Cincinnati Enquirer on November 30, 1971.
---
MORGANTOWN — I thought of those words Monday morning as I awoke and learned that Joe Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who provided the final piece of Cincinnati's Big Red Machine, had died.
I thought of them because I had written about them.
And they have haunted me ever since, for they let me understand something very basic about life and living it.
The lesson?
You don't know nearly as much as you think you do.
Joe Morgan wasn't a star player at Houston. He had been painted as a troublemaker by then-Astros manager Harry Walker, who pushed the agenda that he was a bad influence on his budding star, Jimmy Wynn.
Lee May had just hit 39 home runs the previous year for Cincinnati. He was one of the elite power hitters in the game, playing on a team filled with power hitters named Tony Perez and Johnny Bench. Tommy Helms had been part of the glue that was the Big Red Machine as Pete Rose's closest friend on the team at the time.
The trade was lollapalooza among trades — eight players in total. But May and Morgan were the centerpieces.
So it seemed, at least, at the moment.
But, what the hell did I know?
Morgan was a player caught up in the wrong situation, in the wrong ball club, on the wrong team with the wrong manager. He was a great player who could rise no higher than a good player because of the circumstances.
And far, far more important, he was a good person and a good teammate, rather than the man Walker had painted him to be.
He brought a renaissance of enlightenment into the Cincinnati clubhouse; he changed the way they played the game and fit into the structure that had been created by Rose, Bench and Perez and, most of all, by manager Sparky Anderson.
What kind of teammate was he?
Judge from this one incident.
While Rose had set the standard of playing every day, no matter how hurt you were, no matter what problems may exist, Morgan was more into believing he needed rest at times. One day Morgan scratched himself from the lineup, only to come to his locker and find sitting before it a cot with two aspirin on it and a pair of slippers alongside it.
Perez had been the prankster, Morgan obviously the victim...only he played along with it in his own way.
He was one of them by then, a Cincinnati Red, a member of the Big Red Machine.
It all started, really, when he was traded on that November day. Anderson got ahold of Bernie Stowe, the clubhouse manager, and made sure that Morgan would locker right next to Rose.
Anderson knew what kind of influence Rose would be on Morgan...and vice-versa.
They were very different kinds of people and very different kinds of ball players.
But they fed off each other.
Morgan was the California-cool philosopher, Rose the street-smart tough kid from Cincinnati's west side.
Opposites attract, they say.
Anderson saw this.
The Reds had won the pennant in 1970 but lost the World Series to Brooks Robinson and the Baltimore Orioles. The next year, in 1971, they suffered too many injuries to contend, falling to fourth place in the first full year in their Riverfront Stadium.
General manager Bob Howsam and Anderson had a new vision of their team. They saw they had those three power hitters — all right-handed — and that made them vulnerable to right-handed pitching. They saw they needed speed on their new AstroTurf field.
They had started their search in the middle of the injury-riddled 1971 season to find the right person. Anderson said he spent more time scouting than managing over the last seven weeks of the season.
They decided May could be parted with because Perez, who had been playing third base, was a natural first baseman and they could move him there.
The deal took on life. It almost ended during the World Series, when it came to light the Dodgers were ready to trade slick fielding first baseman Wes Parker to Houston for Morgan. That sent the Reds management to seek out Spec Richardson, the Houston general manager, and ask him to not pull the trigger on that.
The May-Morgan deal grew from there. Denis Menke was thrown in to play third base in Perez's spot and Jack Billingham as a starting pitcher Anderson sought — one who would win 20 games. Cesar Geronimo was added to cover centerfield and backup, and an outfielder named Ed Armbrister, who produced a number of memorable moments, was also included.
Houston wound up with May, Helms, and the Reds' super sub Jimmy Stewart, another popular Cincinnati cultural hero.
But in the end, there was only one person involved in this trade and it was Morgan.
On the field, Morgan combined baseball's past with its future. He hit home runs but ran like Maury Wills, Lou Brock and Ricky Henderson. He could have stolen 100 bases, but instead picked his spots, not pushing his body.
He was the result of baseball's evolution, the modern-day combination of speed and power and defense, along with intelligence, wit, and a public relations sense that elevated the Reds locker room from a bawdy barroom into more of an enlightened country club grill.
"Joe wasn't just the best second baseman in baseball history, he was the best player I ever saw and one of the best people I've ever know," Johnny Bench said upon learning of Morgan's death. "He was a dedicated father and husband and a day won't go by that I won't think about his wisdom and friendship. He left the world a better, fairer and more equal place than he found it and inspired millions along the way."
In a locker room filled with clubhouse legends, Morgan was the orator. He was one of those people whom you never tired of listening to because there was always something new, something to learn from. Sitting at lunch talking baseball with Rose and Morgan on the road in a hotel had to be, in a baseball sense, like sitting at lunch talking rock 'n roll with John Lennon and Chuck Berry.
Morgan always had a way of rising above it all. Take that 1975 World Series. It came to be known as the World Series in which Carlton Fisk hit a dramatic post-midnight, game-winning home run. But that was Game 6 and only kept the Red Sox alive.
Few talk about it, but it was Joe Morgan's base hit that drove in the World Series-winning run in Game 7.
Morgan won two MVP awards and was elected to Baseball's Hall of Fame.
It's hard to imagine how small a part of Joe Morgan's whole story that really is.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.