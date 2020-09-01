FAIRMONT — When Marion County Schools transitioned its students and teachers to remote education last spring, the Sole family was able to adjust their schedules so their young children could maintain a good learning environment.
Julie Sole, who is the director of the Disability Action-Center, said her husband took on part-time work hours to make it work, although the situation was still difficult.
"It was very tough for our family to balance the remote learning, making sure both of our jobs as parents were being done, as well as making sure that both of our kids' work was being done," Sole said. "My husband has had to go from being a full-time employee to a part-time employee just to make the blended model work. I feel for the parents who are not Julie and Bobby Sole, who do not have that option."
While they were able to become pseudo teachers for their two kids, Sole said it was still difficult to explain to them, particularly their son who was in first grade at the time, that they still had to learn and complete school work while at home. Gwen Crum, WVU Extension Service agent with family and community development, said the adjustment from in-person to virtual learning can be more difficult for students in elementary school, because they won't be continuously practicing the life skills frequently reinforced at school.
"Learning life skills, learning routine, learning rules and that different places have different rules, learning to interact with other kids, learning how to share," Crum said. "So much of those social skills, it's how to sit at a table, how to wait in line, how to take turns; all of those things are such a vital role in our education system, in addition to the educational learning that happens."
While Marion County Schools is giving parents the option to have students participate in blended learning this upcoming semester, students will only be attending school in-person for a maximum of two days a week. Gia Deasy, administrative assistant for special services for Marion County Schools, said students in transitional grades, including kindergarten, fifth grade and ninth grade, will still go through some of the traditions normally performed at these levels, to help these students get a grip on where they are.
"The kindergarten orientation, the freshmen orientation, the middle school visit for fifth graders, those kinds of traditions... those were important things to help a kid get ready," Deasy said. "We're trying to salvage what is appropriate and as much normal and ceremonial and ritualistic we honor and respect that."
Crum said that no matter the grade level, many students will likely face difficulties in their online learning environments. However, she said those with strong role models may still be able to excel.
"Each child is going to be different, each child adapts differently," Crum said. "For the most part I think kids are probably going to respond however the adults in their lives respond."
Crum also said many kids already have an understanding of technology they will be using in virtual learning, even those at a young age. What matters is the internet connectivity they have access to, because that can make or break the remote learning model.
"I think kids today are more experts when it comes to technology than we are," Crum said. "I think the issue becomes whether they have internet access and things like that to make it work."
Deasy said the disparity between students even at the same grade level has been taken into account by administrators of the county schools, because the change that took place in the spring semester happened so fast that home internet connectivity could not be quickly improved. She said this may have put different students in different places educationally.
"More than 150 days have passed since we closed school, and that is really double the typical summer break," Deasy said. "Some of our students may have done fabulous and gained a lot of information. But I also have to be fair, this is public education and I know some of our students don't have that kind of access; some of our families had some challenging times through our school closure."
Sole said that while her family and her children have good internet connectivity, there were still issues with the adjustment to remote learning. She said she still believes in-person education is the best method of delivery, especially for kids at a developmental age.
"I am a huge fan of public education, I want my kids to get the best education possible," Sole said. "Ideally, that has to be done in an in-person manner."
Despite the difficulty of teaching her kids last spring, Sole said they still opted to participate in remote learning this fall, because it seemed to be the safest option. She said she hopes now that her kids have prior experience with virtual education, they can start off the school year strong in the model. Sole also said her fifth grade daughter made a good adjustment to the model, which she hopes her son can follow.
"My son is younger and he struggled a lot more with understanding that he had work to do at home, and that he had to follow along online," Sole said. "My daughter who is now going into the fifth grade was able to be more independent and do more of the online assignments assigned to her."
Crum said she believes kids will be able to adjust to remote learning, but other problems in the home could lead to a more difficult transition back to physical schooling in the future. She recommended, if they can do it safely, that parents still attempt to give their young kids some social activity to give them some of the skills they would be learning in elementary education.
"We're created to be together so they are going to be craving that connectivity," Crum said. "I think it's important for parents to find groups of people you trust that have been safe throughout this pandemic...so your kids are able to still have some sort of connection with other kids."
