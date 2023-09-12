MORGANTOWN — Targeted therapies and other innovative breast cancer treatments were the subject of a cutting edge symposium at the WVU Erickson Alumni Center on Monday.
Doctors, patient advocates and researchers from several leading medical institutes gathered for the three-day Great Lakes Breast Cancer Symposium to swap ideas and disseminate knowledge.
Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said that the phrase, “breast cancer,” applies to everyone. However, that term belies the complexity of the disease itself, which carries so many subsets with their own treatment options that it leads to different prognosis and outcomes that can change depending on various factors.
“And so what we do in the breast cancer community and world is trying to understand and delineate these small little subsets of breast cancer and then tailor a treatment that's associated with that,” Hazard-Jenkins said. “So instead of a, one come all treatment approach to it, we really are starting to use the molecular components of individual’s tumors to cater their systemic and their local therapy.”
For example, HER2-positive breast cancer is a subtype of breast cancer that tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. This protein is a major driver for tumor development and progression in this kind of breast cancer.
This cancer subtype makes up 20% of all breast cancer cases. Prior to a targeted therapy, patients with the HER2 molecule didn’t do very well because treatments would not target the main driver of their disease, the molecule itself. However, new medicines targeting this molecule make it possible to tailor a cancer treatment to patients with this specific type of cancer, increasing its efficacy.
Triple negative breast cancer is a different subset of cancer. However, even this subset of cancer has its own subsets. Hazard-Jenkins said that during one of the presentations, a group of researchers showed that triple negative tumors under a microscope look vastly different from each other.
“So, treating all triple negative breast cancers exactly the same way probably isn't the right thing,” Hazard-Jenkins said. “What we do in a lab is tweeze out some of those unique features that then allows us to build a targeted drug. That allows us to take it into the clinic, where it gives us an idea of what the risk of something coming back somewhere else in the body is over a certain period of time. And that’s a beautiful addition to the way we treat breast cancer.”
Steffi Oesterreich is a researcher and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, where she co-directs women's cancer research and data and has done breast cancer research for more than 30 years. Her research focuses on identifying cancer subtypes and isolating them so that other researchers can find treatments specific to those subtypes.
Although surgery remains an important part of cancer research, the future is targeted treatment.
“Targeted therapy is, I think, that is what really has changed over the last decade and more great progress. For example, some tumors express something called HER2, and that HER2 we now have so many absolutely brilliant therapies for these HER2 positive disease. Where for the first time, we even think of, even in the metastatic setting, thinking about curing patients. Which, we have never talked about before.”
Although accessing these therapies in the future might be more challenging for people who are uninsured or underinsured, currently most of these are in clinical trials. Barbara Paul, who has a background doing biomedical research for over 30 years at the University of Pittsburgh, is also a member of the Glock Foundation. The nonprofit foundation raises money to support research, clinical trials, education and patient care.
“Once the drug becomes available, then it would become dependent upon their health insurance as to if and how much that would pay,” Paul said. “But during the developmental stage being in a clinical trial wouldn't cost any patient any money.”
Although candidates for experimental therapies must fit specific requirements, the treatment itself is free and is part of a patient’s continuum of care. Carol Glock, the foundation’s creator, has her own experience surviving breast cancer. She was part of a clinical trial for a drug that saved her life. Prior to the drug, she said doctors told her the cancer she had only had a 15% survival rate. However, once she was on the trial, the tumor completely disappeared after about three weeks.
“What's really interesting too, is so many people don't have an understanding of the importance of clinical trials and how it can really save lives,” Glock said. “It makes a difference so much in precision medicine because everything is so targeted. We've explained to people, when you take an aspirin or something, you would not be taking an aspirin right now if a lot of people weren't on clinical trials for that. It's just very important.”
