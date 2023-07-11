FAIRMONT — Scott Robertson wants people to come race in this year’s annual 5K Run for Recovery on July 22.
Although the race directly benefits the Union Rescue Mission as a fundraiser, it’s also more integral to the mission than most might know.
“They do this for us on a yearly basis,” Pastor Jeff Benedict, executive director of the mission, said. “But mostly, it’s the visibility that we get in the community, encouraging people to be a part of what we’re doing from the community. The volunteers are always a help to us.”
Visibility is important for an organization that depends on donations and volunteers in order to help as many people as possible. By raising awareness the race draws both in, which creates persistent aid even after the last runner has crossed the finish line.
Robertson is the race coordinator and previously served on the mission’s board of directors. The fundraiser began while he was on the board, and he continues to be a part of it even after his departure from the board.
“The mission is an important part of Marion County,” he said. “It provides 3 meals a day, 365 days of the year. It has a shelter program as well as an addiction program.”
This is the race’s 13th year. There’s both a 5K run and a 2K walk. The entry fee for runners and walkers is $25 before July 15. Registering past that date increases the price to $30. There is also a $5 discount for anyone who either creates or joins a team. The discounts are there to encourage church groups or other clubs to register, which helps increase the number of participants in the fundraiser.
The race will begin at the mission, go across the High Level Bridge followed by the 3rd street bridge, down Coal Run Hollow and then up Benoni Avenue. Once runners reach Fairmont Avenue, they head back to the mission where they started. Prizes will greet the top three finishers through different age groups and genders, as well as overall finishers.
Last year, Robertson said they nearly matched the highest number of runners they ever had, back when the first race took place in 2010. Nearly 135 runners participated last July.
David Cooper, the race timer, has been a part of the run since 2018. Hailing from Fairmont, helping the mission is part of his family’s heritage. He said his mother and aunts and uncles participated in some Union Rescue Mission activities when they were kids. This is his way of paying back.
Cooper finds the fact that the mission is an independent faith based organization gratifying.
“Whether they be Christian, Muslim, Catholic, Jewish, whatever it is, many of those faith-based organizations are out there on the front lines providing services for those who are in need, not only in this country, but all around the world,” he said.
By not relying solely on tax revenues thanks to the donations people make, Cooper said that it’s less of a burden on taxpayers and allows funds to be used in other areas.
The mission helps transition the homeless into permanent housing, he said, as well as provide counseling and addiction recovery services for anyone that needs it. Addiction is a major problem in West Virginia.
The work that the mission does supporting the community is why the race organizers want to spread the word about the event, because the more people that come participate means that the amount of people the mission can help is greater.
Which is why, rain or shine, the race will be on. Robertson said last year runners had to cope with 90 degree weather. He hopes this year the weather will be kinder. Cooper encourages runners to dress appropriately for the event. There will be a water stop along the way as well.
“You don’t have to be a runner to support the cause,” Cooper said. “People come out and walk the 2K which is a 1.2 mile walk because they just want to donate and show their support for all the work the mission is doing.”
Register online at https://teamcarpenter.org/runforrecovery/
