MORGANTOWN — The Paycheck Protection Program was the center of a round table discussion held Monday with small businesses and the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
"I shared with the community, the bankers in the room, that they have 10 days to really take advantage of the balance that we have left, $129 billion," said Jovita Carranza after the round table. "The Paycheck Protection Program, the forgiveness program, that is really going to facilitate liquidity to small businesses in the very near future."
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), who also attended the round table, said he wanted help focus on the state of West Virginia in the coronavirus pandemic, and the impact the state's small businesses have on the economy.
The Small Business Administration helped secure relief through the CARES Act for small businesses across the country through the Paycheck Protection Program, and West Virginia business owners had been and are able to take advantage of loans through the program. Carranza emphasized the potential the PPP could provide to an area, and said those who have not yet applied for funding should do so before the end of June.
"We're working with the credit unions, the minority depository institutions and the CDFIs, along with all the community banks that there are to make sure they are doing very aggressive, very strategic outreach, especially for sole proprietors, independent contractors and women-owned businesses," Carranza said.
Manchin said the PPP has helped about 16 percent of small businesses in West Virginia so far, but he would like to see that number increase because of both the availability of the funds, and the need many business owners are in for money right now. He said specifically, the employer-employee relationship in small businesses will make it difficult for both the owners and employees to continue being paid.
"It's going to have a hard time getting the economy back up fully running unless everyone is out looking for a job again, or wanting to go back to other jobs," Manchin said. "A lot of businesses can't get up and run because they can't get their people to come back."
Manchin pointed out that independent restaurants will likely have a difficult time coming back from the economic crisis created by the pandemic, and he asked Carranza if the SBA had a plan for addressing them independently.
"Restaurants and small business got hit the hardest," Manchin said. "They were the first to get hit, they will be the last to recover, there's no doubt about it."
Colleges and universities, as well, are a concern for Manchin, because many may still not have the revenue streams needed to carry them through the fall semester.
"Education is having a hard time," Manchin said. "We have a lot of colleges in West Virginia that won't make it. They won't make it if we can't get them back up. If they don't have their students coming back or sports don't come back to bring a certain amount of revenue to the area, they won't make it."
We have a medical crisis that was turned into an economical crisis," Manchin said. "We're fighting two fronts right now, and if we're not careful, both of them can hurt us horribly."
Chris Evans, co-owner of the Morgantown restaurant and bar Tin 202, was able to receive funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. After the round table, conference guests ate at the restaurant, and he shared his experience surviving through the pandemic.
"We were one of the small businesses nationally that were able to secure funds from the PPP," Evans said. "That really helped us bridge a time from not being open to where we were able to partially reopen. Without those PPP funds, I know us and many other businesses would struggle to survive."
Evans said that while it was easy for him to fulfill the requirements to apply for the PPP, he understands how other business owners could have a difficult time filing for the funds. He said it might be easier if the banks of all small businesses had the same forms for them to fill out to receive funding.
"The SBA set out a blanket, and not all banks had the information at the same time, and not all banks created a form for their clients that was the same as the form that had been created from another bank," Evans said. "We said maybe streamlining the conformity of the process would have helped."
Carranza said she will take back the stories of the small business owners from Morgantown, as well as their suggestions so SBA administrators can provide help to as many small businesses as possible. She said it was important for her and the administration to keep small businesses afloat, seeing that they make up a large percentage of the economy.
"It's really essential that we don't leave any small business behind, any not for profit and any, any particular faith-based institution so they can provide those services that are greatly needed in the community," Carranza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.