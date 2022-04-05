FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools are entering into personnel season.
Marion County School Board members and a room full of teachers and community clashed Monday night as the board debated seven teacher transfers, most of which had garnered controversy in the community.
Of particular note were the proposed transfers of three assistant principals, one each from Barrackville Elementary/Middle, Watson Elementary and East Park Elementary. The rest of the transfers were teachers.
Prior to the official board meeting, the board held hearings regarding the transfers, where the county's American Federation of Teachers representative Frank Caputo spoke for the teachers and against the proposed transfers.
At the end of the night, only one of the seven proposed transfers was approved, the rest died for lack of a motion. Audience members cheered after each proposal failed.
"The bottom line is that with all this COVID and recovery, the timing of this is absolutely horrible," Caputo said. "We now have a year ahead of us where we can get these students caught up, but now [the board] is asking them to do it with less people."
These transfers would not leave any teacher without a job, contrary to what many thought. Currently, the district is attempting to cut back on personnel overages and are not filling positions left empty by retirees. These transfers were an effort to fill the holes around the county left by unfilled positions.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said that the board gave her the task of reducing the number of teachers the district is over the state aid formula by 10 percent. Hage said she accomplished that and is acting on that plan all without any teacher being out of a job.
"Anyone who wants to keep their job with Marion County Schools can have a job," Hage said. "At the hearings tonight, we heard from parents and teachers and because of those hearings some of those transfers didn't go through. That's not necessarily a loss, I had to make the recommendation to reduce those positions, but is that really a loss that I didn't get that?"
Hage noted the passion for good education in the community and was grateful to all community members who came out and voiced their opinions.
The board is set to have further hearings and transfer votes at the next several meetings. Donna Costello, vice president of the school board, warned the those in attendance Monday that is the district continues to endure student loss, these issues will continue to happen.
"Even though we want normalcy, we have to be financially responsible," Costello said. "This evening was not easy for any of us. But if we all don't work on [student numbers] I'll see you all back here next year again."
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for April 18, tentatively preceded by transfer hearings.
