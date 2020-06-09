Select Marion County prep sports get back to business

FAIRMONT — High school sports made their triumphant return in Marion County as well as the across the rest of the state on Monday...well kind of.
For the first time in almost three months, high school athletes and coaches in West Virginia were permitted to convene as an actual team in an actual location on Monday as part of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission's three-phase plan to bring back prep sports. It marked the first on-field team activities for high school athletic programs across West Virginia since the WVSSAC suspended and ultimately canceled the remainder of the girls' and boys' basketball seasons on March 12 before also canceling the entire spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was great," said Fairmont Senior boys' cross country runner Dayton McVicker, whose two-time Class AA defending state champion Polar Bears got together for a seven-mile group run at Mary Lou Retton Park. "I hadn't seen them in months. A couple of them I feel like have grown a lot; I barely recognized them.
"I was just really happy to be around all of them and they were all excited."
Monday's return to action is the first step of a carefully-constructed phased in return for prep sports proposed by the WVSSAC, which many of the counties in West Virginia have adopted as their official comeback plan.
The outline by the WVSSAC includes a three-phase system that started Monday and will run for seven weeks through the end of the annual three-week live summer practice period on July 25. The first two phases of the plan will be in place for the next four weeks and will limit participating teams to only strength training, conditioning and agility drills under other restrictive safety measures, such as a limit on individual group sizes or player "pods" as well as disinfecting equipment.
"We're talking three or four months since we'd seen them, so just getting the kids together so they can see each other a little bit and interact a little bit, I think that's a positive," said East Fairmont second-year football coach Shane Eakle, who had about 40 EFHS players participate across five separately staggered pods in the team's first workout on Monday. "We know it's not necessarily how we'd like to see it right now, but it's a step in the right direction."
"It is exciting," said Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont High rising junior running back and defensive back. "It's not like usual, but it's better than nothing."
Teams are prohibited from sport-specific drills and activities during Phases I and II over the next four weeks, and for Phase I, teams are only allowed one hour per day per pod for workouts. Coaches and athletes are also not permitted to use indoor facilities throughout Phase I, and the limitations and safety measures concerning workout equipment introduce more strenuous logistics.
"I think probably the mental side of it is maybe as important as the physical side," said Eakle, who oversaw the first of East Fairmont's five pods Monday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. "Yeah, we're going to move them around, get their heart rate elevated and have them working, but just getting to see everybody is good and they can push each other. So I think that, for us, is maybe as important as the actual workouts themselves."
"At least this way we can push each other. It's not just a text, 'Are you lifting today?' You're actually here and can push your teammates," Sarsfield said.
"In the last couple of weeks everybody seemed to be getting kind of at their wits end. They were getting tired of running by themselves and running the same routes," said McVicker, who also coaches the FSHS girls' track team and assists with the boys' team, "so it couldn't have come at a better time for everybody to get back together and kind of get their sanity back."
McVicker's runners have been training on their own throughout the pandemic, he said, and he admits compared to other sports, cross country is uniquely positioned to be far less encumbered than most, but even in their case, Monday's return was a major boon.
"Having teammates there is a huge," he said. "A lot of people can't even imagine running as much mileage as these guys do in one day and it's a lot easier when you have somebody there to talk to because just going there by yourself, even if you're listening to music, it's kind of miserable. And then you have workouts where you can't really work out whenever we're all by ourselves because you're just not gonna do well — you're never going to run as fast by yourself as you will with somebody pushing you. It definitely helps a lot, probably more mentally than anything else."
Eakle's Bees and McVicker's Polar Bears, however, were one of a select few Marion County teams that chose to make use of the new workout restrictions on Monday. Many teams have plans to start workouts Tuesday, Wednesday, or later during Phase I as they work through all of the logistics laid out by the WVSSAC. Also, in Marion County, specifically, the board of education's decision to initially adapt their own phase-in plan before reversing course and going with the full version of the WVSSAC plan placed a major time crunch on county coaches.
For example, while East Fairmont football started up Monday, both North Marion and Fairmont Senior football don't intend to begin Phase I until Wednesday. North Marion girls' basketball and volleyball are starting their workout schedules Tuesday, and at East Fairmont, girls' basketball, boys' basketball and cross country have opted for virtual workouts for the time being, according to girls' basketball coach and athletic director James Beckman.
Some squads are opting against at least Phases I and II of the WVSSAC's plan altogether, reasoning there isn't a worthy enough ratio of risk versus reward, especially with all of the restrictions on workouts. For smaller teams (i.e. cross country, basketball, soccer) confident their players are working on their own in the gym, with a trainer, or in skills training sessions, Phase I's restrictions could actually inhibit development as well as introduce greater health risks.
