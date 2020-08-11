MORGANTOWN — As West Virginia opened its summer camp on Monday for its 2020 football season he's a six-pack of questions that must be answered.
1. Will there be a season?
This, of course, is the key question and it may not be answered for two more weeks as the NCAA has set Aug. 21 as the date that each division of college sports must decide whether fall sports will be conducted.
Division II and III have already canceled the fall season for all sports, but Division I has so much at stake, with television and bowl commitments and so many college communities' economies tied into the game, to say nothing of the havoc it will play to have to the entire athletic department budgets.
WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons has estimated to play no football would put WVU in the red by $60 million this year.
2. Who will quarterback the Mountaineers?
This figures to be the most important and intriguing battle of camp as Austin Kendall started the first nine games last year but was replaced in the ninth game by Jarret Doege, a Bowling Green transfer. Doege started the final three games so he could be assessed without burning his redshirt season.
Doege did have a bit more success than Kendall, but Kendall was shaking off the rust of sitting behind a couple of Heisman Trophy winners at Oklahoma for three years, and he faced the hardest part of the Mountaineers' schedule while learning a new offense under first-year coach Neal Brown.
It's expected Doege will win the job, but Brown will not allow that to be etched in stone and will conduct camp stressing the competition to draw the best out of both.
3. How will the departure of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning after being accused by sophomore safety Kerry Martin Jr. with insensitive conduct toward him and other players affect the team?
Martin Jr.'s accusation led to an investigation and a mutual parting of the ways between WVU and Koenning in which he received nearly $700,000 of salary due him.
WVU's defense outperformed the offense last year and showed a strong, aggressive side as young players such as Martin Jr. made their presence felt.
Brown is going without a defensive coordinator this year, instead splitting duties among defensive coaches.
Oddly, Martin Jr. also will not play this season, citing worries from the coronavirus due to pre-existing conditions such as sickle cell and asthma. He did say he would return to the program in the future.
4. Can Brown discover a running game this season?
A year ago WVU went into the season with the running back position expected to be the strength of the offense as there was a new quarterback and new receivers trying to break in. But the running game was the most anemic it has been as far back as most memories go.
The problem was not really on the running backs, who never had a chance, for the offensive line proved, through both injury and inexperience, it was not ready to perform on the Big 12 level.
This year the running backs again offer hope, led by veteran Leddie Brown, a big, bruising back, along with speedy Alec Sinkfield, young Tony Mathis, and Florida newcomer A'Various Sparrow.
5. How good can the Stills Brothers be this season?
WVU may have the best defensive tackles in the nation and they come out of the same household growing up just down the road in Fairmont.
Darius Stills was selected as the Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year by the media and is pushing to become a high NFL draft pick. His younger brother, Dante, is equally as explosive a player. Both create havoc in opponents' backfields and require extra attention from offenses.
They figure to be worth the price of admission to WVU games this year — if fans are allowed — and could be the heart of a dominating defense in a very offensive-minded conference.
6. If they start the season, can they finish it?
That might be the toughest question of all to answer, for there have been a number of predictions that the coronavirus will make another run of it in the fall.
It means keeping a group of 18-to-22-year-old college students out of parties and nightclubs through the season, not only here but throughout college football, and if you don't think that's a difficult task you never saw "Animal House."
The conferences are trying to schedule a number of bye weeks into the season so that if some games have to be canceled, as has happened in major league baseball, they can still possibly get to a bowl season and the college playoffs.
