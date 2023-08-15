FAIRMONT — At the sixth annual Miles for Meg race, 5k didn’t just mark the total distance participants ran. It also marked the amount of money the race raised for local scholarships, just over $5,000.
Each year, the race is held in honor of Megan Stephenson, a Fairmont Senior High student who passed away in 2017.
Proceeds raised during the event contribute to the Maruka Family Fairmont Senior High School Foundation Scholarship, which is awarded each year to local high school graduates pursuing higher education. The scholarship honors Stephenson, her grandparents Ross and Dolores Maruka and her uncle Russell Neptune.
Roughly 215 people signed up for the race this year. Their registration fees, combined with community donations, are what enables the event to raise money for local students.
Carol Stephenson, Meg’s mother and the race’s lead organizer, said this year “had another fabulous turnout.”
“It’s just shocking that every year people keep supporting this,” she said. “We have a wonderful community.”
Participants came from far and wide to participate, Stephenson said. States represented in this year’s race included California, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and Ohio.
Racers were also given shirts to tie-dye during the event, or were provided shirts tie-dyed in advance. This is in celebration of Meg, who was known for her love of tie-dye.
Stephenson encouraged current students to apply for the scholarship, adding that at times there are scholarships available that outnumber the students applying.
For Stephenson, this year’s race “went so smoothly,” and that with experience the race gets easier to host each year.
“Every year, it gets a little bit better,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
The following individuals took home titles at this year’s race.
In the Women’s 40-plus division, Mary Jo Jezioro won first place, Peggy Corley won second place, and Kelley Coulter won third place.
In the Men’s 40-plus division, James Coulter won first place, Brian Sine won second place, and Chuck Jordan won third place.
In the Women 17-39 division, Carlina Jacquez won first place, Maria Paletta-Shreve won second place, and Caroline Logue won third place.
In the Men 17-39 division, Garrett LeDonne won first place, Brice Fisher won second place, and Keith Barr won third place.
In the Men 16 & Under division, Lealand Greaser, 15, won first place; Jamyson Posey, 16, won second place; and Kaeden Barr, 14, won third place.
In the Women 16 & Under division, Kylie Cline, 14, won first place; Aubree Street, 14, won second place; and Ashlyn Awbrey, 15, won third place.
