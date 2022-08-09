FAIRMONT — The Sol Haven co-owners — sister duo Jordan Brinacomb and Kelly Wiesenborn — opened two new tanning studios in Fairmont a week after getting the keys from the former owners.
The Sol Haven location are at the old Lion in the Sun locations — 1313 Locust Ave. and 1012 Honeybee Dr. The Locust Avenue location opened Aug. 4 and the Honeybee Drive location opened Aug. 5. So, the next step would be a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Monday afternoon to welcome the new business into the Fairmont community.
"I am so excited. I had a few friends and family visit over the past few days and they just could not believe the spark Kelly and I had in our eyes because this is just something we've been waiting so long for. Our clients have been nothing but amazing and we've loved getting to know people in the area," Brinacomb said.
Brinacomb said she and Wiesenborn have entertained the idea of going into business together and, after losing both of their parents over the past four years, they were just trying to figure out where to go.
"We stumbled across Lion in the Sun selling their equipment, so we agreed that this would be an amazing opportunity for us to work together, like we had always planned," Brinacomb said.
While the owners do not have experience owning a business, Brinacomb has 15 years of retail management experience and a public relations background. Wiesenborn is a registered nurse. Brinacomb lives in South Carolina now, so she will head home next week, but she is able to do payroll, inventory, processing other aspects of the business from there.
"So, the business aspect makes sense to me and the health and safety aspect makes sense to my sister. We are polar opposites, but we work together really well because we bring everything to the table, across the board," Brinacomb said.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Sol Haven to Fairmont with former chamber of commerce board of chair Mary Jo Thomas gaving a short speech.
"We want to say thank you, thank you, thank you very much. Words are inadequate, but you have saved more than one business because you have more than one location. So, we count that as multiple businesses that you have saved here in Marion County and we are thrilled. We wish you nothing but the best," Thomas said.
Thomas wished them luck and success with their business and Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw agreed.
"We're thrilled when any business opens in Marion County, but this is really unique because they took over Lion in the Sun. They were getting ready to close after 20 or so years in business, so they saved a business that was going to close. That's pretty special. The buildings could have sat empty so, we are pretty excited they did this, to say the least," Shaw said.
The Sol Haven offers a variety of services including teeth whitening, sunless tans and several levels of tanning options. They will bring back one of the most popular deals — $5 Fridays starting this Friday.
"It gives active and non-active package members, as well as just walk-ins, access to really great deals and all levels of beds. So we're really excited to be not even one week in, where we can bring that to our customers," Brinacomb said.
For more information on the Sol Haven, check out their Facebook page.
