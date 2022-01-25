FAIRMONT — From tax cuts to school restrictions, the West Virginia Legislature has been busy since the 2022 session started two weeks ago.
Now that committees have had their preliminary meetings, and some have already OK'd legislation, Marion County lawmakers are settling into their priorities for the coming weeks.
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, said he's received complaints from constituents about the condition of several roads in the county, specifically Route 19 between Fairmont and Rivesville and Route 250 between Fairmont and Mannington.
Caputo said the two roads are long overdue for a complete repaving, but that will require some intervention from Charleston.
"I'm trying my best to work with [the Division of] Highways to get some funds allocated and move those projects along sooner rather than later," Caputo said. "I'm scheduling a meeting with the DOH to come to my office and talk to me personally about these roads."
This is by no means a jab at the Marion County road maintenance department who, according to Caputo, is doing the best they can with what they're given. However, Caputo said U.S. 19 can't be put off any further.
"We really got to get started on these projects because of all the complaints I receive as a state senator, 90 percent of them are road conditions," Caputo said. "Our county guys do a phenomenal job keeping the snow off our roads and patching potholes, but these major paving jobs are projects that have to be ordered from the DOH here in Charleston."
Del. Joey Garcia, D-Fairmont, was appointed minority chair of the Jails and Prisons Committee. He said there are some promising talks within the committee that may save counties a lot of money.
"The big thing we've been talking about in that committee is something that impacts Marion County and pretty much every county in the area and that's regional jail bills," Garcia said.
As it stands now, counties pay fees to the regional jails to house the inmates from each West Virginia county. The fees have been climbing higher every year and have become a major chunk of the budget for many county commissions, including Marion County.
The hope is to rearrange how the payments are fulfilled in order to free up some funds for the affected counties.
"I'm excited about some ideas to try to reduce the burden on counties and potentially shift the burden to the state government," Garcia said. "We've only had one meeting so far, but I'm really excited about the things we could do. That is just one idea, but there are a number of people from both parties that are willing to look at that."
Garcia also raised concern over a bill that has passed through the education committee and has already made its way to the judiciary committee which would forbid local school boards from implementing mask mandates and COVID-19 testing mandates.
Garcia is concerned this would greatly impact the control given to local elected officials.
"It takes away the local control and the local decision-making from our Marion County Board of Education and of our local health department," Garcia said. "Depending on the circumstances and what may happen in the future, I believe those elected officials should have that flexibility."
Dels. Guy Ward, D-50, and Phil Mallow, D-50, did not respond to questions before deadline. However, Ward is the lead sponsor of a bill that has drawn much attention.
Ward recently presented a bill that would allow a physician, physician assistant, or advanced practice registered nurse with prescriptive authority to prescribe or administer anti-malarial drugs for treatment of COVID-19.
Specifically listed in the bill are ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine. The bill also proposes a fine for medical professionals that refuse to fill a prescription for one of the listed drugs.
Delegate Ward said in a release that evidence is coming forth to prove that these drugs are effective against COVID, saying, "Many health care professionals are reluctant to prescribe it because of the negativity about these drugs coming from the mainstream national media.”
Numerous studies published by the National Institutes of Health seem split on the effectiveness of ivermectin and similar anti-malarial pills against COVID.
The call for ivermectin and similar anti-malarial drugs to be used against COVID is a moot point in the medical world, as more targeted drugs against COVID have been developed.
