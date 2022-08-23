MORGANTOWN — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown's Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
The gathered media had expected to hear that Brown had decided upon the veteran JT Daniels, the one-time 5-star quarterback who had started as a freshman at USC and also at Georgia before transferring to WVU this year.
There was what seemed to be a huge void at the position with Jarrett Doege having transferred out and with no real experience ready to stop in behind him in as crucial a season as Brown will ever face as a coach.
It was a given and almost certainly still is, but Brown wasn't about to declare that Daniels had won the job over last year's backup Garret Greene, this year's freshman phenom Nicco Marchiol and last year's freshman recruit Will "Goose" Crowder.
Brown wasn't ready to announce anything.
"I'm not really going to announce anything today," Brown said.
When he said that, it was as if the air left the room.
Was he playing games with Pitt? Almost certainly not. It isn't as if they haven't spent their time preparing for Daniels.
"I'm not trying to be coy about it," Brown said, sounding quite coy. "I'll announce it before the game."
He'd better, if not to the media, if not the fans, if not to Pitt, at least to his quarterback room so that someone knows to go out with the offense.
Of course, the team already knows who it will be ... not because he told but because he didn't have to tell them, as he said on Big East media day.
"Quarterback competitions, when they're won, it's evident," he said. "Your team knows it. It's not like you have to put out a social media announcement or stand in front of the team and say, 'this is our starter.' When a quarterback wins that competition, it's very clear. It's clear who the team believes in, who they are productive for. Everybody wants to talk about it but it's really the easiest one to choose."
Still, he insists it hasn't been that easy.
"There's not been a final decision," he stressed.
Moving on from that, Greg Hunter of the Gold and Blue News tried to go in the back door, asking him what he saw in the three quarterbacks.
Brown was more than willing to go into that, but he started with Marchiol, not Daniels.
Was there a clue in that? Is Brown really thinking of starting the left-hander out of Arizona? Certainly, he spoke highly of Marchiol.
"Talking about Nicco first, I really like his progression from spring through fall camp," Brown said. "What a lot of true freshman quarterbacks don't get is a lot of game-like repetitions against the first defense. He's got a bunch. He had a bunch in the spring. He had a bunch in fall camp."
Again, a hint? Maybe not, because in practice it's normally the No. 2 offense vs. the No. 1 defense. Still, Marchiol made strides against the No. 1 defense.
"His progression is good to see," Brown said. "The knowledge he's shown of the offense, of what the defense is trying to do, you can see the game is slowing down for him."
He then went to Greene.
"He's matured. He's got to continue to work on his decision making, but from an on-time standpoint the throws he has been making have been flashed. And he's gotten faster."
That is important because Greene offers a running alternative to the offense.
"On the GPS, he's run some of the fastest times during our camp," Brown said.
He finally got to Daniels, but it wasn't like he has won his heart and soul, let alone the job.
"He's experienced, he's very mature. We're talked about his intelligence," Brown said, having called him "the smartest quarterback we've ever had."
"He's improved. You know, the summer workouts are so different as far as going full speed. You are not throwing against a defense. He's just had these 14 or 15 practices to get his timing down and you can see that improving," Brown said.
Brown said he felt that the future was in good hands with his young quarterbacks, but for him after a 6-7 season and ugly bowl loss to Minnesota to end his third year at WVU, he has to know his own future is now.
This is a huge season for him and the opener, whether it's fair or not, is the most important game he will play all season.
With that in mind, he needs the thing that Daniels displays as his biggest asset — experience in big time games.
Brown noted that Greene got to play against Oklahoma last year in a Saturday national TV game and that Marchiol had a high showdown against one of the nation's top programs, but, folks, that's nothing like playing against your Backyard Brawl rival in a sold-out stadium of 67,000 fans in an NFL stadium on the road.
Brown admitted that in trying to decide any position's starter from young players, they do all they can to put pressure on, but admitted "you can't mimic this in practice."
You have to have been there and Daniels threw for more than 300 yards while starting as a true freshman at USC in rivalry situations against Notre Dame and UCLA while also surpassing 300 yards against Texas.
Then, he threw for more than 400 yards at Georgia after coming back from one of the many injuries that derailed his career and pulled off the coup de grace by beating Clemson at a neutral site.
OK, it wasn't one of his best outings, throwing for just 135 yards and putting only 10 points on the board, but he completed 22 of 30 passes in that atmosphere.
Because of this, Brown really doesn't have much of a choice but to go with Daniels if he is healthy and, he did admit, that they are nearly ready to make a decision on the quarterback, it is hard to imagine Brown risking losing his first Backyard Brawl encounter with anyone but Daniels at quarterback.
