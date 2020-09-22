FAIRMONT — After filing a notice of intent to sue Fairmont State University, Fran Kirk, Celi Oliveto and Galen Hansen have officially filed a legal complaint against the institution claiming its board of governors violated open meeting laws.
Kirk, interim director of the Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State, said the board of governor's May 21 decision to discontinue the theatre and music majors at the university was not a transparent process. She said she and the others involved in the lawsuit want to open that process back up for further discussion.
"Basically, it's about open meeting laws, and we're contending that because they discussed these programs in executive session, that they violated open meeting laws," Kirk said. "Our hope is that the judge will make them start the process over again, in a way that the faculty, the staff, the students, and the community can engage in a way with them that is meaningful."
Fairmont State declined comment on the litigation. The board of governors held a second vote on the programs at a June 18 meeting, where members of the board replied to comments from members of the Falcons for the Arts, which formed after the initial vote. Despite this second vote, Kirk said she does not believe members of the board allowed for open speech with her and other members of the community who commented.
"At that vote again, they didn't really talk about the programs, they didn't really have any kind of meaningful discussion or debate about it," Kirk said. "They just said to us, 'This is a difficult decision and we didn't take it lightly.' While they met the letter of the law, I personally don't think they met the spirit of the law."
Kirk said the words of Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes at the first court session gave her hope.
"I'm hopeful that the judge will require them to start the process over again and involve the faculty and the community," Kirk said. "If the judge would happen to rule in our favor, it does not necessarily mean the board will change their minds. Our hope is that we can either change their minds, or be a part of the re-organizing of these programs."
Fairmont State music professor Daniel Eichenbaum said he learned this would be his final year teaching at the university in the spring when members of the board of governors made their decision. As a tenured professor, he said he and four other professors never expected to get this notice.
"Being tenured is one of the reasons to get a teaching job at a university. You put in the work, you put in the service, you put in the hours to earn these advanced degrees, and then you're set with a position that allows you to be creative and research and helps you explore a lifelong commitment to an institution," Eichenbaum said. "We're all waiting to hear the actions of what happens with this court case to know what our lives will be like next year."
Kirk said even after all these months of pleading with the board of governors, she has not received any response to her questions about the voting process, or the evaluations of the music and theatre programs the board based the discontinuation decision off of. She said her hope is this legal complaint will open up communication with the board, so members of the department can give their input on how to make the programs successful.
"As long as they are doing the discussion behind closed doors, we have no way to refute any of the information they have been given, or to tell our side of the story," Kirk said. "That's why we're hoping that a decision will be made to allow us to be part of this process so we have the capacity to tell our side of the story, why our programs are important... and if it is decided that the programs aren't viable, how can we make them viable."
