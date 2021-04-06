RACHEL — A Jayenne Elementary School teacher told members of the Marion County Board of Education Monday that she was told to either sign the new contract or lose her job.
"The board has decided to cut the second grade position that I currently hold," said Stacy Patterson, second-grade teacher at Jayenne Elementary School.
After Patterson and other concerned attendees spoke, the meeting fell into disorder and the board requested Patterson and two representatives from teachers' unions join the board in an executive session behind closed doors.
"People were trying to get their point across that these jobs need to be maintained," said John Foley, the president of the American Federation of Teachers' chapter in Marion County. "We don't need to lose teaching positions in our county at a time like this."
As the teachers see it, children are already falling behind, the last thing they need are less teachers and bigger classroom sizes. As the board sees it, these changes are coming down from the legislature in Charleston.
"These were the 'Anaconda Rules' and I do believe the teacher organizations went to the legislature and asked them to add these rules," said Randy Farley, Marion County school superintendent. "So we were applying that."
The "Anaconda Rule" allows teachers who have to be transferred to another school to instead be transferred to another area in their current school, Farley said. Patterson was one such teacher.
The motion involving the teacher transfers died in the meeting after no board members made a motion to bring it to vote. Because the motion failed, the positions remain unchanged.
"I feel like this is a victory for Marion County students, but there are a few other positions we have to worry about," said Patterson.
"I hope we were heard," said Foley "[Patterson] got her point across well and I hope they were listening."
But Farley said that the teachers may have been allowing emotion to cloud their judgment.
"Regardless how much information people know about the process and how it works, they still get emotional, regardless of all of that," Farley said. "The Anaconda Rule — teachers asked to get that rule. Then we use it and they don't want us to use it because of emotions."
After the meeting, Patterson and other teachers who attended left feeling like their voices were heard.
"I feel like it's a victory for Marion County students," said Patterson. "Now we have to get those other positions being cut on the agenda and get them filled so that our children don't suffer in the long run."
Tuesday at 1 p.m., the board of education meets at the central office to negotiate Farley's contract.
