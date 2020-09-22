BELLVIEW — Teachers in Marion County Schools are having difficulty splitting their duties between students in the blended learning model and those in the distance learning model.
Neil Heard, staff representative for the West Virginia American Federation of Teachers, told the Marion County Board of Education Monday that he has heard some teachers have broken into tears because of the difficulties they have been having, and that the students will be the ones who suffer most from the challenges presented to all through the implementation of technology.
"The expectation of doing both the blended model and the distance learning model, they are unrealistic," Heard said. "They feel they can't give either group of students the attention they deserve, and there are going to be students who fall to the wayside."
Heard said he believes the school system should operate under one model of learning throughout the pandemic, and he would like to work with the leadership of the district to make that possible.
Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, responded to Heard in the meeting, and said he is willing to have a meeting and potentially involve principals as well.
"I would be glad to meet with them," Farley said. "Maybe some principals also, because they all worked on the schedules that are in place."
Also at the meeting, Jim Chadwell, representing Equitable Advisors, told the board members about scholarship opportunities available to students through his company.
"Our company, Equitable, has given out over the last several years $28 million in scholarships to high school seniors," Chadwell said. "Those scholarships are not necessarily academic-based, they are not needs-based, but rather, they are community-based. We tend to give those scholarships to high school seniors who are active in the community, who have led or organized an event that has benefitted the community at large."
At the beginning of the meeting, Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, read a statement clarifying the Board of Education's use of Facebook to communicate with community members through this socially distanced time. She said the official page is simply titled "Marion County Schools, WV," and it is the only page with information directly from county leadership.
"During these challenging times, the Marion County Board of Education is utilizing electronic streaming of its meetings via the Marion County Schools Facebook page," Thomas read from a statement. "We frequently hear from citizens, school employees, businesses and others within our community about the use of other Facebook accounts other than the official Marion County Board page... The Marion County Board of Education cannot and will not comment upon any such statements."
Also at the meeting, Steve Malnick, administrative assistant for curriculum for Marion County Schools, recognized Heather Yoho, a math teacher at Mannington Middle School, for being selected as math teacher of the year by West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics. She earned applause as well as congratulations from members of the BOE.
