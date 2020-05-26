Editor’s note: This is part two of a multi-part editorial series. Part three will be published in the coming days.
FAIRMONT — In modern-day West Virginia, the trip from Marion County to state capital Charleston is a quick two-hour jaunt down Interstate-79. However, just over 50 years ago, if you wanted to make the same trek, you had to take a different path — a lengthy, winding drive down US-119 which took over four hours to complete.
No new highways are being built along that path in 2020 — it’d be hard to expedite the trip through the heart of the Appalachians any further. But for the prep basketball programs located in Marion County, the path to Charleston, home of the WVSSAC State Tournament, will look a bit different starting this winter.
Earlier this year, the four-classification system for prep sports being tested via basketball was approved and set in stone, with the regions and sections announced. With the design of the new system and the ever-changing population size of numerous schools across the state, the basketball scene across the Mountain State is set to change dramatically.
The schools located in Marion County were no exception, and now all three local schools will see a mish-mash of new and old foes on their route to Charleston. The Times West Virginian reported earlier this spring on the official release of the four-class system, and now I will analyze further how each program’s path to the state tournament will look in the future.
Boys’ Class AAA Region II
As mentioned in part one of this series, the jump to the four-class system has seen all three Marion County move to Class AAA alongside a varied collection of programs amongst all three former classifications. That shift has East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior, the two programs serving county seat Fairmont and it's immediately surrounding populations, now in a different region than fellow county school North Marion, whose new region we analyzed in part one.
Things will look much different for the Bees and the Polar Bears — Big 10 foes Grafton and Philip Barbour are the only two programs remaining from the previous regional setup at the Class AA level. In previous years, the two teams were in the opposing section of the region, but now join East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in Section 1 of the new region. Neither school has a particularly strong history in recent times, with zero state championship appearances combined in the past 20 years — Philip Barbour has made three state tournament appearances in the last decade, with Grafton making one, but three of those four combined trips ended in the opening round.
This region is also the deepest in Class AAA, having five teams per section instead of the four assigned to others. Joining the four Big 10 programs is Notre Dame, formerly a Class A powerhouse that moved to Class AA in the realignment but chose the option to play up to Class AAA. Notre Dame will likely compete with Fairmont Senior as the program with the most success and program culture in the section — despite mixed success in the early years of the school, they've made seven consecutive trips to the state tournament at the Class A level and captured a state title in 2017, establishing themselves as an elite modern-day program in the state.
Beyond Notre Dame, the rest of the region is also made up of schools in the Big 10 Conference, which will likely put a very heavy emphasis on the regular season, in-conference slate when it comes to determining postseason seeding. Section 2 of Region II consist of Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty (Harrison), Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd. The region features two combined state championship game appearances but zero titles since 2000. But since 2013, Byrd has made a trip to the state tournament every year but 2017, and at least one team in the section has made it to Charleston each year — Lincoln made the trip in 2017, and Grafton joined Byrd in 2019.
Two teams from each region will advance to Charleston as in previous seasons — the winner of each sectional championship will continue to face the loser of the opposing sectional championship to determine the two who advance.
In Section 1 where the two Fairmont programs play, Fairmont Senior and Notre Dame will likely prove to be the favorite next season. The Polar Bears are the most successful in recent history — they have earned a berth in the past seven state tournaments, and advanced to the championship game in six of those seasons — they captured two titles in that span. However, the Polar Bears come off a .500 season that saw more struggles than the program has seen since the beginning of the past decade. They do return leading scorer and rebounder Jaelin Johnson from that squad, though, and won six of their final seven games last season.
Notre Dame will be nothing to sneeze at for Fairmont Senior, though — they were the number four seed in the state tournament at the Class A level before it was suspended due to the ongoing pandemic, and they return all five starters including D1 recruit Jaidyn West. The two teams aren't typical rivals but are now slated to meet twice during the regular season next winter, which will likely be the games that play a large factor in determining the top seed for sectional play.
In the opposing section, Byrd is the outstanding favorite to capture the section — they reeled off 22 consecutive wins after dropping their opening two contests last year, and they return four of five starters and several rotation players from that lineup. None of the other programs in the section have particularly strong program cultures or showed potential to be the next-best program heading into next winter — it will likely be a toss-up as to which will advance to the sectional final.
With Byrd likely to be looming in the regional final for whoever falls in the Section 1 championship, it's not unreasonable to assume Region II will send each of it's sectional champs to Charleston as opposed to one section sneaking two teams in. That will make the upcoming rivalry between Fairmont Senior and Notre Dame one of the most important in the new Class AAA, as it means one of these two recent powerhouses may be left at home during March in 2021, and considering the recent successes of Byrd, potentially in future years as well. If this happens next year, it will mark the first time since 2012 one of the two programs didn't advance to Charleston.
