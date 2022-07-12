FAIRMONT — In 2016, Fairmont native Greg Patrick set out to learn a new language — Ukrainian. He could have never guessed that six years later, his "second family" would be fleeing from the country he had spent Christmas visiting in every year.
Patrick, a retired teacher of over 40 years, met a Ukrainian man online who was interested in learning English. They talked over Skype and became close friends. He and Kostaintyn Patrik became so close that he told him that he was his father figure. In the family, there is a father and mother, a grandmother and two young girls. They lived in Dnipro, Ukraine.
"He said to me, Greg, you like father to me. ... I knew from the beginning that there was some reason I wanted to see these people," Patrick said recounting a Skype call.
When the war broke out, Patrick said he was glued to the television watching 24-hour updates. His friends knew he was overwhelmed, to say the least.
"I'm out in the street crying like a baby and they're trying to console me because they know that this is a personal thing to me as it should be to everybody," Patrick said.
On February 24, 2022, the sovereign nation of Ukraine was unjustly and violently invaded, teaching professor and coordinator of the Russian studies and Slavic and East European Studies programs at West Virginia University Lisa DiBartolomeo said.
"Ukraine is enduring a constant level of violence, war and occupation that Europe hasn't seen since World War II," DiBartolomeo said.
Patrick tried twice to get the family out of Ukraine and into the United States in 2016 with visitor visas and letters of recommendation from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., but both times they were denied.
By the start of the war in Ukraine, the family was able to flee to Poland and then Ireland, which is a major relief Patrick said, but the relocation process was not without difficulty. Right before they left, the 60-year-old grandma broke her leg. Patrick said she waited in line to cross the border for four hours on her broken leg. The family will apply for visas in Ireland, which can take three to five years but will allow them to travel freely.
But, the family still has friends and other family members that have not been able to leave Ukraine yet. Patrick said that it has been difficult for the Patrik's to fathom that they will likely not be able to return home.
"It's just unbelievable that the 21st century, we're seeing this kind of unbelievable devastation and loss of life. I'm sure that's what bothers me the most and of course, being separated from their home," Patrick said.
Patrick said it is difficult to imagine seeing all of the places flattened to the ground. The last time he was in Ukraine was in December 2021.
"I spent six Christmases having dinners in their homes and walking the street, the decorations downtown and the festivity of it all. ... And now they're living in this total hell," Patrick said.
DiBartolomeo said that there are three main things United States citizens can do to help individuals in Ukraine right now.
"Educate themselves well — with trusted and reliable news, talk to their elected representatives, and then donate what they're able to — whether that's time, money, helping refugees in your community. They often — if they do make it here — they need places to stay, clothes and some help learning English in some cases. So if people are willing to help out in those ways, any of those things would be a great way to contribute to the effort. And I think it's also important to point out that, you know, there are refugees from all over the world. And we need to make sure that we're supporting them," DiBartolomeo said.
DiBartolomeo recommends donating to World Central Kitchen, which helps feed people. She and a colleague have raised $16,000 and donated it to a correspondent in Ukraine. She has also planned a Ukraine benefit concert at the 123 Pleasant Street venue in Morgantown on July 20. It costs $10, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
