WHITE HALL — The Town of White Hall's administrative offices have been in the town's new Public Safety Building for more than a year now, but the old town hall still remains under the government's ownership.
On Monday, council voted to employ the services of Black Diamond Realty to work on selling, or potentially leasing, the old building, seeing that the town is still covering costs on the facility.
"We could certainly market both strategies," said Jeff Scenger, a representative of Black Diamond Realty. "You have a business decision to make, if you want to lease it or continue to shoot for a sale. We're certainly open to that as well. It doesn't have to be one or the other."
Scenger explained Black Diamond Realty's services and presented council with a draft of a contract at Monday's council meeting. He also answered questions about different options the town has on the old town hall building. White Hall Mayor John Michael said he would like to see the building marketed as soon as possible, because of how long it has already been vacant.
"We looked at their pamphlets; last meeting we passed it around," Michael said. "It's summer time, more stuff sells, let's kind of move the process forward."
Also at the meeting, Michael Angelucci, administrator of the Marion County Rescue Squad, gave an update to the council members on the EMS service's calls for the town since the organization moved some staff into town part-time. He said that calls for ambulance pickups have been down since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the CARES Act has prevented the Rescue Squad from enacting any lay offs.
"We are confident once we get back to our normal staffing level as far call volume, you're going to see a lot more presence of us here in White Hall," Angelucci said. "Other EMS agencies throughout West Virginia, they have seen layoffs, they have seen hours slashed. I'm happy to report the Marion County Rescue Squad has not slashed any hours, we have not lost a single job."
"We voted several years ago to put the town in debt and make it a public safety building, and have fire and rescue right here closer to the citizens," Michael said. "It's good to see you guys when you're here, and it would be nice to see you as the case load gets bigger see full-time people waiting here in the building for the call."
Later in the meeting, members of council reviewed drafts of a new town logo, which has been in the works for months.
