MORGANTOWN — It flew by mostly under the radar back around Christmas time, sort of a footnote to West Virginia basketball history.
Mostly it showed up in agate type, if at all, more of a social media announcement than anything in the mainstream media, but it carried with it a bittersweet taste.
Truck Bryant was retiring from professional basketball.
Time, you see, is unstoppable. It really didn't seem like a career had gone by since he last played guard at West Virginia, that infectious smile, the sheer joy he projected each time he was on the floor.
A decade had passed, more than a decade since he'd been a key ingredient in Bob Huggins' Final Four team that included so many names that shine in Mountaineer history: Da'Sean Butler, Devin Ebanks, Kevin Jones, Joe Mazzulla and, yes, Truck Bryant.
But to keep playing the game he loved after his Mountaineer career ended, he had to become a world traveler, a nomad in short pants and Nikes. It was fascinating, enriching both culturally and financially ... and then, this December, the realization hit that it was time to call it quits.
"To be honest, I have two young daughters, one 9 and one 3," he said the other day. "I was thinking like 'Damn, I've been away playing basketball overseas for 9 or 10 years and I wanted to be in my daughters lives more."
Not to worry about finances. That was taken care of and Valentina and Eva would be free to get to know their dad. He was going to be home, an entrepreneur, owning three residential and commercial cleaning companies — Truck Bryant Cleaning Crew — in Charleston, Morgantown and his native New York City.
"I had a backup plan before I retired," he said.
He had that and memories ... so many memories.
"Think about this: I had an amazing time and a long career. I actually had a healthy career, most importantly. The last time I was hurt was in the NCAA Tournament when we went to the Final Four," he said.
He was an ironman as a player,
I pointed out to him that he played 135 games at WVU, been on the floor for 3,824 minutes. And he shot the ball 1,268 times.
"Sounds like me," he said. "I still haven't met a shot I didn't like."
The only blip came in the Final Four run, when he injured his foot in the Elite Eight.
"I broke my fifth metatarsal," he said, speaking of one of the small bones near the pinky toe. "I tried to play on it. I could run, but I couldn't cut at all. I had to sit out the Final Four game."
Joe Mazzulla, who was just coming back from a shoulder injury that had kept him from raising his left arm above shoulder height for the entire season, replaced him and had the game of his life, scoring 18 points and leading WVU past Kentucky and its star, John Walls, into the Final Four.
"I'm a big-time competitor, so it hurt a lot not to be able to help my teammates, but at the end of the day it was a great experience.," he said. "Joe played well and led us, but for me, I wanted to be out there. I could handle it because we won the game. I was just cheering them on."
Bob Huggins had recruited him out of New York City, where he had played for St. Raymond for Boys.
"Huggs and Coach (Larry) Harrison saw me play at Peach Jam in 2007. It was me, Kimba Walker and George Theodore," he said, a high-profile threesome. "As soon as I got back from Peach Jam I got a call from Coach Huggins and he offered me a scholarship. So I came down to West Virginia and I loved it here. It felt like family with the coaching staff ... still does to this day. They are still my family."
It was Truck and some friends heading from New York to Morgantown.
"Once I committed to West Virginia, I'm sure that played a big role in K.J. (Kevin Jones) and Devin Ebanks' decision. We knew each other growing up in New York."
His career ended with him averaging 11.8 points a game, finishing with 1,580 career points.
He had the NBA look at him, but they passed and that hurt.
"The ultimate goal was always the NBA. I had a chance to work out for a couple of NBA teams coming out of college. Honestly, I didn't know anything about playing overseas," he said.
"In fact, the first contract I was offered was overseas and I didn't take it. It was $7,000 or $8,000 a month tax free ... that might be the only thing I regret coming out of college.
"You're a kid coming out of college, you don't know that there is great money overseas."
He wasn't going to give up basketball, though.
"It's been my everything since I was a young kid," he said, speaking of the sport almost as one would speak of a lifelong mistress. "I had a great career ... had a good Division 1 career, playing at one of the top high schools in New York City, great pro career."
The pro career didn't have him traveling from Madison Square Garden to Milwaukee, from Los Angeles to Seattle to Boston to Miami.
"We traveled to 12 different countries, actually lived in these different countries for free and got paid a good amount of money. That was a blessing. It was fun ... of course, I had bad times, too, but relatively I had a lot of great times," he said.
There are not many people who can say they lived in Belarus, Bulgaria, Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Qatar, Dominican Republic, Canada for a little bit, America in the G League, Uruguay, Finland and Iran.
There aren't many who can spell those countries or point them out on a map, but they made up Bryant's career journey.
"The teammates I had that became family to me. I met a lot of people in different countries. It's a blessing to have those people in my life today," he said.
But, in the end, it all comes back to the teammates he had at WVU on the Final Four team.
"That 2010 team was just a great team. At times, we had a lot of problems on the team but, at the end of the day, I think we were so good that no matter what we were going through, when we stepped on the court, we had each other's back," he said.
Those bonds live on today.
"It was a great group of guys and to this day we still talk to each other. Just a month ago Mazzulla (an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics) left me tickets for a Celtics game. We are still brothers today."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.