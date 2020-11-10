MORGANTOWN — As basketball season approaches, and with West Virginia learning Monday it was ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press preseason poll, it's time to look back in on sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe.
But here's a warning. When you do look back in on him, you may not recognize him, and it's not only because his hair is blond right now.
"I just tried something different," he said last week during a Zoom media session. "I will probably take it back a week after we're back from South Dakota."
Of course, if he goes up there and dominates the Mountaineers' season-opening tournament, he may decide that blonds do have more fun.
But the hair is not the really important change in the sophomore from the Democratic Republic of the Congo this year.
He didn't spend his offseason just sitting around worrying about the pandemic.
Instead, he took his coach's advice and went to work hard on his jump shot from 15 to 17 feet, an addition to his game that could change the way opponents approach WVU defensively this year.
Last year, when Bob Huggins was playing high-low with Derek Culver down deep in the paint and Tshiebwe out by the free throw line, teams would sag in on Culver and dare Tshiebwe to shoot, knowing that was not one of his refined skills.
See, in high school, Tshiebwe was so much bigger, faster and stronger than his opponents that he didn't need to shoot jump shots.
But when he got to WVU, there was a transition period.
"In high school, I was big. But going against the guys in college I was feeling like I was little. They were big and strong and they did everything great," he said.
He realized, as did Huggins, he needed a more rounded game.
"Coach told me I got to work on my jump shot and I have to get better passing the ball and I got to be able to move my feet. My post moves got a lot better," he said.
And so did that jump shot.
Now he's hoping teams leave him free to shoot.
"I hope they do that again this year. It really opens up things for us," he said of the sagging defenses. "I can show them how much better I can do that this year. I struggled with that last year. Now I can make those 15 to 17 footers and that will help us a lot.
"Now if Derek has two defenders on him, it will be great. I will knock down those shots, and if one defender comes to me, I will just give the ball up to Derek and that's good for us."
As much as was expected of Tshiebwe last year as one of the nation's top recruits, even more is expected of him this season.
It was announced last week that he is on the Karl Malone Award watch list, the award that goes to college basketball's top power forward.
But Tshiebwe isn't letting that go to his head.
"It's motivation to me. It makes want to work harder to be the best I can," he said. "It's like my dad used to say, just because you deserve something doesn't mean they are going to just give to you. You have to work. You have to go get it."
In his first collegiate season, which ended with WVU at 21-10 and 9-9 in the Big 12 — the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Big 12 Championships and the NCAA Tournament — Tshiebwe led WVU in scoring at 11.2 points a game and in rebounding at 9.3 a game, almost averaging a double-double for the season.
He believes with the jump shot he can improve on the scoring and believes the team, which is great in size and athleticism, will be better at rebounding than a year ago.
"I think this year we will do a better job than we did last year rebounding the ball," he said. "This year we will dominate it."
Unlike last year, when the Mountaineers were mostly overlooked in the rankings coming into the season, they are now in the national rankings.
Tshiebwe doesn't believe that will go to their heads at all.
"The rankings don't really matter," he said. "The hard work matters. You have to play harder than the other guys because when you do good, everyone does good. When you work hard, you will be harder to beat."
And the rankings will take care of themselves if you win enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.