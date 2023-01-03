MORGANTOWN — The first baby of 2023 was born in WVU Medicine's new Children's Hospital on January 1.
Twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown were born at 12:21 a.m. and 12:22 a.m. Watson Christopher Beagle, the older brother, weighed five pounds, 1.1 ounces and measured 18.1 inches long. Younger brother Walker Cole Beagle weighed five pounds, 0.8 ounces and measured 18.7 inches long.
"We are so grateful they are healthy and everything went well. We are so excited. They will go home to 'big brother' Maxwell, our beagle (dog)," Nicole Beagle said.
The couple was not expecting the twins to be born so soon; the due date was January 12, Nicole said.
"We were completely surprised! I came in for blood pressure monitoring," Nicole Beagle said.
She said she "can't wait for the boys to have birthdays that will most likely involve great parties, sleepovers and no school," Nicole Beagle said in regards to their January 1 birthday.
Because of the early arrival — 34 weeks and six days into gestation — the boys are being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital until they are ready to go home. Everyone is well, otherwise, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Marketing and Communications Manager Kevin Hamric said.
The Children's Hospital opened its new building on September 29. It is complete with nine floors, 150 beds and includes a cardiac intensive care unit, an epilepsy monitoring unit, a pediatric acute care unit, operating rooms, catheterization lab, imaging services, a pharmacy and a dedicated pediatric emergency department, among other services. The facility specializes in areas such as comprehensive heart, pulmonary, neuro, cancer, orthopaedic, dental, craniomaxillofacial, ENT, ophthalmology, gastrointestinal, urology, surgical and trauma.
According to their website, WVU Medicine Children's provides the "greatest range of pediatric specialty and high-risk maternal care in the region and are committed to elevating the health and quality of life to all of those who entrust us with their care."
The hospital serves the state and region by providing care to some of the smallest citizens, while keeping families close to home through clinics and community hospitals, according to their website.
“Opening the doors to our new Children's Hospital is a day our team will never forget,” WVU Medicine Children's Chief Administrative Officer Amy L. Bush said. “A very special thank you to our patients, families, community, and the entire healthcare team. We look forward to furthering our mission of building healthier futures for our children and delivering the best possible outcomes for the children who need our care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.