Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Record high temperatures expected. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.