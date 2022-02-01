FAIRMONT — With two Fairmont Senior Polar Bears enjoying career highs in the scoring department, the Bears (13-0) remained undefeated with a 95-59 win over the Preston Knights (0-12) on Monday night at the Fairmont Field House.
DeSean Goode's 24 and Joseph Uram's 19 were both reportedly career bests for each of the Bears, who aided their team in jumping out to a 27-11 first quarter lead and a 49-33 halftime lead.
While Uram reached an offensive benchmark Monday, his defense shone through shortly after the opening tip. The senior guard started the game with a steal in the backfield, then deflected a ball off a Preston player out of bounds for a Knights turnover the next possession.
Fairmont Senior got out 10-0 before Preston's Mason Sargent converted a layup off a cut down the lane to get the Knights on the board.
Uram finished the first quarter with nine points and three steals (plus the forced turnover off the deflection). Pharoah Fields also had nine in the opening frame, while Goode had seven.
Uram and Goode stepped up in the absence of all-state sophomore Zycheus Dobbs, who has been out of action since Fairmont Senior's Jan. 24 outing against East Fairmont.
"Joe was very aggressive with the basketball, with how he penetrated, very aggressive. Desean was very strong on the boards, scored inside," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said. "When you have a guy out, we've never wanted to single any one guy out, to say they needed to step up. We wanted to share the responsibility — 'OK, we have one guy that is not in there, a very, very valuable guy, so everybody do your part.'"
The Knights weren't going to go out quietly after finding themselves down 16 after one quarter. Preston put together a 10-0 run in the middle of the second, consisting of 3's from Stephen Felton and Trevor Thomas, and two two-point jumpers from Jacob Burns.
Ahead only 26-21 with six minutes to play in the half, Pharoah Fields drilled a 3-ball from the left wing putting an end to the run. The Polar Bears seemed to regain their edge thereafter, going on a scoring tear that ended only when the quarter did, as Fields worked around a defender with a pump fake and one-dribble pull-up from the same left wing to give Fairmont Senior one last basket as the buzzer sounded on the first half.
"We thought our effort on defense, we could've had better effort," Retton said. "We started out a little sluggish to start the second quarter. I think about the six, six and a half minute mark, someone in there, our defense, I liked what we started to do. I liked how we played to close out the game."
Part of the starting lineup Monday, Fields scored 20 points on the night, all in the first half. The lefty canned five 3-pointers against the Knights in a electric shooting performance.
Fourteen of Goode's 24 came in the first half as well, though the junior had more field goals (five vs. four) in the second half. The big man also recorded a game-high 12 rebounds.
Preston's Mason Sargent finished with a team-high 17 against the Polar Bears, including a mid-court heave that found the basket at the end of the third quarter.
Fairmont Senior enjoyed advantages in several key categories Monday. The Polar Bears snagged 18 offensive rebounds against the Knights, getting close to their defensive rebounding total of 25. Retton's team also dished 20 assists as a unit, something their coach was proud of after the game.
"Guys did an outstanding job tonight of outstanding basketball, looking for the right guy," Retton said. "It's always great to see when the guys on our team share the ball.
"We talk about cutting down one or two mental turnovers. Not necessarily turning the ball over — not contesting a shot, not boxing out, those are mental turnovers. And those can be just as big as giving the ball away. Our guys have done that and we need to continue to do that."
Dom Viani led the team with six assists in a jam-packed stat line that also included five points and six rebounds. Uram added five steals, five rebounds and two assists to his 19 points. Eric Smith totaled eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Kayson Nealy finished Monday with two points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal. Andre Grant and Latique Williams had nearly identical stat lines, each registering four points, two rebounds and an assist, though Grant added a block and a steal to his credit.
Layne Kidd had four, Amariyon Walker had two and Jaleel Law had three to round out the scoring for Fairmont Senior.
For Preston, Sargent's 17 was tops among the Knights, but Stephen Felton, Dillon Taylor and Trevor Thomas each also scored in double figures with 13, 11, and 10, respectively.
Fairmont Senior next faces Liberty (Harrison) on Feb. 2.
