Two downtown landmarks vandalized Sunday

Yann's Hot Dog Stand and the Union Mission had windows broken Sunday evening, leaving Yann's currently closed.

 PHOTO BY EDDIE TRIZZINO

FAIRMONT — Regulars of Yann's Hot Dog Stand were not greeted by the usual "Open" sign on the door Monday, but instead saw the shop's front door boarded up.

An Fairmont Police officer said Monday that the department responded to Yann's at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday, where someone had reportedly broken the door and windows, as well as windows at the Union Mission.

He said the department arrested a man who is suspected of performing the vandalism.

George Batten, minister of the Fairmont Union Mission, said the window was a complete loss, and it will have to be replaced because it was shatterproof glass.

"A gentleman threw a block of concrete through the building on the corner," Batten said Monday. This was one of those shatterproof glasses. It's going to be a complete replacement."

While nobody was working in the Union Mission at the time, Batten said a witness saw the person smash the windows. However, he said he doesn't know why the person did it.

"It was witnessed by someone coming down the hill," Batten said. "I don't know what his motivation was. I have no idea."

