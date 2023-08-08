FAIRMONT – Achieving excellence both academically and athletically, two products of Marion County schools made Fairmont State’s list of student athletes that achieved the NCAA Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award.
According to a release by Fairmont State, the ADA announced Thursday Carlina Jacquez of Fairmont and Antonio Luketic of Barrackville achieved the award given to student-athletes with a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher, attended at least two years of college work and actively participated on an intercollegiate team the previous academic year.
Jacquez and Luketic, members of the women’s and men’s cross country teams, respectively, are two of the 100 Fairmont State student-athletes honored this year.
Jacquez, a rising-senior Architecture major, ran cross country at Fairmont Senior High, and graduated in 2020 when the COVID pandemic paused all athletics at Fairmont State until the spring of 2021.
“We were on our own a bit running wise,” Jacquez said. “But then we were able to start having practices throughout the winter and then into the spring of that year.”
She said that student-athletes like her were on their own to practice and prepare for the upcoming season, but as a runner, Jacquez felt familiar with working in that manner.
“Runners in general, if you’re dedicated, you run year round on your own anyways,” Jacquez said. “It wasn’t too much of a change for me because I’d been running year round without my coach or with my coach.”
Luketic, a rising-senior political science and national security and intelligence double-major, graduated from North Marion High in 2020 with no expectation to run in college because he didn’t receive any scholarship offers.
Surprisingly, a member of Fairmont State’s cross country team messaged him an invitation to join the team.
“They messaged me and said ‘Hey, we’re looking for new runners, would you like to run for us?’” Luketic said. “So that’s how I joined the team.”
The season being moved to the spring seemed weird to Luketic. He used his time during the fall when the season regularly happens to fill out paperwork to make him eligible once the season started and practice the same time as the rest of the team.
As their college careers continued, Jacquez and Luketic experienced different ways athletics and academics intersected.
Jacquez said challenges always existed while balancing the two, but she learned a valuable lesson in focusing on whichever was the task at hand.
“Getting into college education and the demands of the architecture program, it has definitely taken up a lot of my time,” Jacquez said. “I think just being able to prioritize what’s in front of me has probably been the biggest lesson I’ve learned.”
For Luketic, he said that anytime classes and cross country conflicted, but his professors and coaches worked with him so he balance everything.
“My professors have been really understanding, and so have my coaches,” Luketic said. “If I know I’m not going to be in class or anything I’ll tell my professors, and they’ll tell me what I need to do. And if I need an extension they’ll give me an extension for an assignment.”
Throughout it all, both Jacquez and Luketic found support everywhere.
Jacquez credits her parents and grandfather for supporting her running, as well as her coach, Kaylyn Christopher, and her friends.
Luketic named his parents for supporting him and his aunt, Cecelia DellaMea, whom he said attended all his meets since high school. He also included his coaches and friends he’s made in college.
As for their futures, Jacquez graduates in May and plans to return to Fairmont State for her masters’ degree and run as a graduate student using her COVID year of eligibility. Luketic graduates a semester early in December of this year.
