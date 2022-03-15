CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Housing Institute recently awarded $8,500 worth of scholarships to current college students, including two from Fairmont.
Of the eight scholarships awarded, seven were for $1,000 each, while the Kevin and Donna Wilfong Scholarship was for $1,500.
The Kevin and Donna Wilfong Scholarship was awarded to Abriana Yoho, a Fairmont State University sophomore who is majoring in business administration. A Fairmont Senior High graduate, Yoho has been surrounded by the manufactured housing business her whole life.
Her great grandfather, Pete Bonasso, started and part owned Middletown Homes with her great uncles, Kevin Wilfong, Sam Bonasso and Mike Bonasso. Yoho’s grandfather, Frank Bonasso, owns three manufactured housing communities in Harrison, Marion and Taylor counties as well as the mobile home parts store, Home Surplus Warehouse. When notified of her award Yoho said, “I feel so honored to have received the Kevin and Donna Wilfong Scholarship. This gift will be so helpful to my family and me as I further my education and will hopefully be able to continue in the family manufactured housing business,” Yoho said.
West Virginia University junior Kinsey Hershberger, who is studying human nutrition and foods while maintaining a 3.8 GPA, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Kinsey is the daughter of Kris Hershberger, owner of Middletown Home Sales in Fairmont and co-president of the West Virginia Housing Institute. This is the second time Hershberger has received a WVHI Scholarship. After receiving the award she said, “I am very thankful to the West Virginia Housing Institute to have received this scholarship to help me on my academic journey,” she said.
Drew Sams, a junior at West Virginia University and a second time recipient of the WVHI scholarship, received a $1,000 award. He is the son of Ron Sams, general manager of Freedom Homes in Gallipolis, Ohio. Sams is studying sports management and he is also the head student manager for the women’s basketball team while maintaining a 3.55 GPA. When notified he would again be receiving a scholarship he said, “I am very thankful to be receiving this award. I’d like to thank WVHI for being generous. This award will help me fulfill my goals for the rest of my academic career at WVU,” he said.
West Virginia University sophomore Morgan Vance, of Richwood, W.Va., was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Majoring in mental health and addiction studies, Morgan's father, Jeffrey Vance, works for Silverpoint Homes in Beckley. “I’m very grateful to receive this scholarship and plan on using it to further my education,” she said.
Shepherd University master's program student Brady Hamilton, of Bakerton, W.Va., was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Hamilton maintained a 4.0 GPA while working full-time at Farmers and Mechanic Insurance Companies as an outside sales producer. “I am beyond blessed and excited to have been chosen for the scholarship. With this scholarship, I will use it to continue focusing on my studies in business administration, and risk management. This will be a huge help with the financial burden that has been placed upon me. Again, thank you so much for choosing me,” he said.
Natalie Gunnell, of Winfield, W.Va., a senior nursing student at Marshall University, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. The daughter of WVHI Co-President George Gunnell, a regional vice president of Clayton Homes, Gunnell is a second-year WVHI scholarship recipient. “Thank you to the West Virginia Housing Institute for awarding me this scholarship!” Gunnell said. “I am proud to be affiliated with this organization. This scholarship will go towards my final semester of tuition at Marshall University. I look forward to beginning my nursing career in West Virginia. Thanks again," she said.
Also receiving her second WVHI scholarship is Carlee Sang, a junior at Marshall University majoring in communications disorders. Sang carries a full 15 credit hours, works two part-time jobs, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is on the Dean’s List. Sang is the daughter of Brent Sang of French City Homes in Gallipolis, Ohio and the granddaughter of James D. Staats, a second-generation owner. Sang said, “I am thrilled to have received this scholarship!! It is so nice that the WVHI does this scholarship and helps students with their education.”
Beckley native Olivia Perdue, also a $1,000 scholarship recipient is a junior at Marshall University where she is majoring in business management with a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Gary Perdue of Silverpoint Homes in Beaver, W.Va. This is the first year Perdue has received a WVHI Scholarship. “I am so thankful for this opportunity!” Perdue said.
Since WVHI established its scholarship program in 2014, the association has helped 33 students with $35,000 in awards.
The West Virginia Housing Institute is comprised of hundreds of retailers, manufacturers, suppliers, lenders, community owners, and contractors to the factory-built housing industry with the common vision to maximize affordable homeownership in West Virginia.
