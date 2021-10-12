FAIRMONT — While this week's forecast may call for warm weather, the Tygart Valley United Way is looking ahead to the colder months.
The United Way is set to begin its annual Warm Coats Warm Hearts outerwear drive this Friday and this year, with the help of local banks and businesses, the drive will spread to the three new counties under the Tygart Valley umbrella.
"This will be our first year as Tygart Valley United Way for the outerwear drive, so one of our priorities was to expand it to all five of our counties," Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said.
Earlier this year, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties added three new counties to its fold after merging with the United Way of Randolph County. Now the Fairmont office, in conjunction with an office in Elkins, serves Barbour, Marion, Taylor, Tucker and Randolph counties.
Although it's now expanding to three more counties, the annual outerwear drive is old hat for the Fairmont office, White and his staff are excited to bring it to the new service area.
"The United Way that was in Elkins previously was a very traditional United Way," White said. "They didn't have the staffing or the resources to do any kind of impact work, so this will be the first time stepping into that there."
Gary Clay, a previous board chair for the Randolph County United Way, remains involved with the nonprofit post-merger and is excited to bring all the larger programs that the Tygart Valley United Way is offering to its communities.
"Us having been a smaller, more rural United Way, teaming up with the folks in Taylor and Marion counties is going to bring all those big programs down here," Clay said. "The coat program is one we hadn't done before. We're bringing that program here. This merger is really to take some of the successes we've had and combine them now that we're part of a bigger United Way."
Banks and small businesses across the five counties have partnered with the United Way to serve as drop-off locations for the winter wear. Any new or gently-worn hats, coats, scarves or gloves are accepted and redistributed to those in need.
Fairmont Credit Union, Citizens Bank and BC Bank are volunteering their locations as drop-off points and will begin accepting donations on Oct. 15 until Dec. 31.
The Mountain Statesman, Grafton Library, Espresso Yourself, and both United Way offices will also act as drop off locations.
"Winter is already hard on families and individuals who are struggling, especially when you... throw weather into that," White said. "The minute these coats come in we're getting them out to our partner agencies so they can be sent out to those who need them."
The hope now is to help a larger number of people now that the United Way covers a larger area and the volunteers in Randolph County are ready.
"I'm just excited that we can help more people, but also get more people involved in their community," said Angela Daniels, regional engagement director for the Elkins office. "I'm especially excited to help those in Barbour and Tucker [counties] — more rural places."
"This coat program is going to be a great one here [in Randolph County]," Clay said. "It doesn't matter if the county is rural or not, there are kids without coats and proper winter wear. We're going to give everyone the opportunity to get that."
To find the closest drop off box, call the United Way at 304-366-4550 or visit tvuw.us/coats. If in need of winter wear, call the number above and the staff can find the closest distribution location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.