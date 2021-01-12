FAIRMONT — The United Way Campaign began last September when the U.S. had undergone multiple phases of COVID-19 mandates.
Devanna Corley, chair of the 2020-20201 United Way Campaign, said at that point, she was unsure of how the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties would garner enough donations to meet its $500,000 goal.
"In July when this thing kind of kicked off and we were getting things started with messaging, I thought it was going to be a different kind of year because I thought, 'COVID is going to go away,'" Corley said. "When COVID didn't go away and restrictions got even higher in mandate, I thought, 'There's no way we're raising this money.'"
On Monday, Corley and United Way Executive Director Brett White, revealed the nonprofit raised 104 percent of its goal of half-a-million dollars, raising $520,489 and breaking the previous fundraising record of $503,475.
Corley said being able to raise this much money is not a testament completely owed to the organizers of the campaign, but a testament to the generosity of the people of Marion and Taylor counties.
"We raised more than has ever been raised in Marion and Taylor counties, and that's not the work that I did, that's not maybe even a reflection of what Brett did," Corley said. "That's a reflection of what people saw as the need and they said, 'Let us help you.'"
In previous years, campaign results were unveiled at the Robert H. Mollohan Center, White and Corley instead made the announcement Monday in a mini press conference in the United Way office. Corley said the campaign had 1,065 total donors, made up of 106 leadership gifts at $500 or more, 27 from young investors who became part of the Emerging Leaders group, 21 businesses joined the United Way's new Small Business Circle, while there were 62 workplace campaigns and 58 corporate gifts.
White said the different ways of fundraising for this campaign have taught the staff of the United Way lessons they can carry on to future campaigns.
"This workplace campaign certainly has been the toughest I have ever been a part of and we really had to adapt," White said. "I think truthfully, we have learned a lot through this campaign that is going to make the United Way more agile and more able to adapt to changing workplace environments."
While the United Way had to cancel several fundraising events, including Dancing With the Stars, and other workplaces and organizations followed suit with other events, the Celebration of Lights organized by the Rotary Club of South Fairmont was able to continue as planned running from late November in Christmas weekend.
Jim Chadwell and Debbie Michalski represented Rotary Club at Monday's press conference, where Chadwell compared the statistics of the first ever Celebration of Lights more than 12 years ago to that of 2020, when the light display was able to raise $75,000 for the United Way Campaign.
"Our first gift that first year... I think was about $6,000; we had about 50 displays," Chadwell said. "In 2020, we had 500 lighted displays at Morris Park, and what we found is that the numbers for this year for Celebration of Lights... we had 8,700 cars go through the park... and we had 32,000 people visit the park."
Chadwell also reflected on the importance of the United Way Campaign, seeing that many people throughout Marion and Taylor counties suffered financial woes from the coronavirus pandemic.
"The people that utilize and depend on the agencies of the United Way have always been the people on the fringe," Chadwell said. "When times are volatile, they are always the first and the greatest to be affected. At South Fairmont Rotary, we were concerned about how our contribution to the United Way would go."
White said the 35 programs and 25 agencies that receive United Way funds have seen the coronavirus pandemic affect their budgets and fundraising opportunities as well. The United Way has always helped them stay funded, but this year was especially important.
"So many of our nonprofits are struggling through this pandemic," White said. "They have had to cancel fundraisers, they have had to cancel special events, they have had to cancel appeals. So they rely on their United Way funding to keep their doors open."
Corley reinforced the campaign theme of Forward Together, and said the mindset of collecting one dollar at a time in part is what made the campaign successful. She again thanked the members of the community who donated to the campaign, and said it has been an interesting year to chair the United Way Campaign.
"I think the approach has been, without any type of special events, to raise it one dollar at a time," Corley said. "We really put a lot of emphasis on our small business campaign and reaching out to people in a different way than we have before. But it has also been an impeccable time for me to watch people's generosity exude.
"People will come to the forefront when they think that others are in need."
