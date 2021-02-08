FAIRMONT – It’s not that there was ever a point of true unrest or a moment of tense of uneasiness during Fairmont State’s fine start to this season entering Monday night’s game against Concord, but there was an ever-persistent and perfectly legitimate idea that the Falcons hadn’t quite yet soared to their absolute peak.
Their play at both ends, while mostly sturdy, had stretches where it waxed and waned. Their patented run-and-gun style of pressure defense and free-flowing offense came and went. And their rhythm as a team was stilted for two weeks in late January due to COVID-19 protocols following a 4-1 start.
On Monday, however, whatever had seemed a bit off kilter straightened into a tidier alignment, and anything that had felt just a tad wobbly stabilized into greater sturdiness.
The Falcons’ defensive tenacity roared. Their collective energy howled. And their unquestioned senior leader in guard Cole VonHandorf rediscovered his mojo, as Fairmont State took home a 90-68 victory over the Mountain Lions at Joe Retton Arena.
The victory improved Fairmont State to 6-2, while Concord fell to 4-5.
"I just let the game come to me tonight, instead of forcing it. I know a lot of people trail me (on defense) because I'm a shooter and they want me to go to the basket, so I just kind of do that and then set backscreens for people so somebody can get open, and I was just the one open tonight cutting and making layups," said VonHandorf, who tied his season high with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, to go with five rebounds and three assists. "We're playing great offense and we know we're a very good defensive team and we work on that, but our offense is just awesome, reversing the ball, cutting, we all feel really good.
"Dale's (Bonner) been taking guys off the dribble, Przemyslaw's (Golek) been a huge factor for us in the pick-and-pop, and I really do think we're getting to our (best) selves. Most importantly, we're playing together."
VonHandorf's 21-point night, which snapped back-to-back single digit performances for him against Charleston and West Virginia State, was a team-best for the Falcons, who three other players reach double figures in Bonner, Golek and Isaiah Sanders. Bonner tallied double-double of 14 points and 11 assists, to go with five rebounds, while Golek and Sanders added another 13 points and 16 points, respectively, while combining for 12 rebounds and six assists. Center Seth Younkin contributed team-highs of 10 rebounds and three blocks, to pair with six points.
Malik Johnson scored a team-high 19 points with seven rebounds for Concord. The Mountain Lions also got 12 points from Ethan Heller and 10 points from Mohammed Bundu as the team's lone other double-digit scorers.
"We played good tonight; everybody was engaged, everybody got good looks, and we got the job done," said Bonner, who diced up the Mountain Lions in pick-and-rolls, both by needling drop-off passes to Younkin and slinging kickouts to Golek, Sanders and company for his season-high of 11 dimes. "I think we're hard to beat when we're all together like that and pick each other up when something goes wrong."
Few things did go awry for the Falcons, however, once they kicked on the turbo following a hazy start in which both teams scored just 10 points apiece in the first 9-plus minutes of game action. As a team, Fairmont outshot Concord 50% to 37.1%, including an 11-5 advantage in made 3s, and the Falcons also won turnovers (12-14), rebounding (44-37), and paint points (40-30).
"The guys play hard, and they're doing a really good job," said Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig, whose Falcons not only held Concord to 37.1% shooting but also recorded 21 points off turnovers. "For the most part, (Concord) didn't get a lot of open looks, and our press took them out of their flow; they call a lot of sets and we didn't want to have to guard them for 30 seconds so that press really just took them out of their rhythm, especially early in the game."
Fairmont State brought the smoke defensively for nearly the full 40 minutes, save for a short stint midway through the second half when it had built up a 20-point lead. The Falcons dialed up their full-court press for the game’s entirety, with that pressure skewing toward reward than risk more so than perhaps in any other game this season. The in-your-face feistiness persisted even after Concord crossed half court and tried to settle into its offense as Fairmont's guards of VonHandorf, Bonner, Sanders and Zyon Dobbs hounded the Mountain Lions' ball handlers, while forwards Golek and Younkin hard hedged all ball screens to take away any initial driving lanes by committing two defenders to the ball.
In the first half, especially, Fairmont's defense operated with a precision and intensity that could rival any extended stretch of the season. The press harassed CU ball handlers for 94 feet and pushed the Mountain Lions into operating deep into the shot clock on several occasions, and in the half court, the Falcons consistently clicked together multiple links down the chain of rotations. Fairmont’s guards of VonHandorf, Bonner, Sanders and Dobbs walled off any straight-line drives, and Younkin and Golek continued their steady season-long work of both venturing high out onto the floor in ball screens scenarios and darting along the backline to challenge plays at the rim, with verticality in Younkin’s case and potential drawn charges in Golek’s.
"It's tough, but we practice that stuff, and when we lock in, it translates to the game," Bonner said.
Eventually, the Falcons' defense blended into some offensive juice in the form of a 17-3 run over a five-minute stretch in which they separated from teh Mountain Lions to take a 30-15 lead the 5:46 mark of the first half.
VonHandorf had what was the best game of his season thus far, following a rough go of it from beyond the arc and a slightly extended COVID-19-related absence to start the year. During that run, Sanders got a two-handed slam on an open court runout following a turnover, and Dobbs tacked on another freebie in transition after CU failed to pick him following a score. Golek splashed an above-the-break triple and a pull-up deuce, and Bonner delved into his pick-and-roll bag of artistry with a nifty behind-the-back drive and drop-off assist to Younkin as well as an and-one righty scoop layup.
"With the way they were guarding, we put Dale in a lot of screen-and-roll situations, and he read the play and did a really good job," Koenig said. "I think the opposite team has to pick their poison (in pick-and-roll)," added Bonner, "of whether they want to go with the roller or go with me going downhill; they chose me tonight and I got to look for my teammates who hit a lot of shots."
Fairmont State maintained a 13-point halftime lead at 41-28, and then reeled off a second debilitating run in the early stages of the second half in which it went up by 27 at 64-37 with 12:32 to play. Golek kickstarted what eventually amounted to a 19-4 run with back-to-back catch-and-shoot triples, and then Bonner assisted on a string of eight straight points when he found Sanders and Ilisa Washington for a pair of 3s and Golek for a layup. Yet another 3 by Brendan Paul as well as a pair of free throws from Sanders ran it up to 64-37 to essentially put the game away.
"We had to wake up and it took us a little while," Bonner said, "but like I said, we got the job done tonight."
Fairmont State will continue with what's become its weekly Monday-Wednesday-Saturday game schedule on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when it travels to Frostburg State before returning home Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. tip against Wheeling.
