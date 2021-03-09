BRIDGEPORT — Officials from the West Virginia Farm Bureau say partner bills heading through the West Virginia Legislature would create a one-sided system for leasing land to oil and natural gas companies.
Speaking Monday to a group of landowners and farmers at the Bridgeport Conference Center, Dwayne O'Dell, government affairs director for W.Va. Farm Bureau said Senate Bill 538 and House Bill 2853 would create a controversial system of forced pooling.
"It's an extremely one-sided bill," said Dwayne O'Dell, director of government affairs for the West Virginia Farm Bureau. "We want the oil and natural gas reserves to develop and we want fair leases."
This bill would allow oil and gas companies to propose a unit of land for shallow wells. The size of these units are unlimited in the current wording of the bill, similar bills have a limit of 640 acres.
The landowners within these units then must work out a deal with the fuel companies. However, the main issue the bureau takes with the bill is that if owners of 65% of the land agree to lease, the other 35% is forced into a lease written up by the company as long as the company attempted negotiation.
Non-consenting parties would also receive no upfront "bonus" pay if they were force-pooled. Non-consenting parties in a forced pool will receive a royalty of 12.5% without deductions while in some places 20% royalties are common.
Tom Huber, president of the West Virginia Royalty Owners Association, called the bills a fraud.
"This really is a statewide issue," said Huber. "We have a lot of wealth underneath our feet and we do not want to give it away for free."
Huber said forced pooling for oil and gas is currently allowed below the Onondaga Limestone Formation, in what is called the deep well statute, but that pooling regulation does not apply to shallow wells in the Marcellus Formation.
"That law is controversial enough because it was originally enacted when all wells were drilled vertically to ensure all owners of the gas were compensated and essentially nullify the “right of capture.” Now, in the new era of horizontal drilling, it is a way to force owners into allowing drilling through their property without their consent," Huber wrote in an email to the Times West Virginian.
Landowner Alvin Engelke, of Creston, West Virginia, who is also an oil and gas consultant, owns property in 30 counties. He said the bills should not become law.
"It needs to die," said Engelke. "There is absolutely no reason for it. I've been able to lease property for 18 or 20%. There's no reason."
The West Virginia Farm Bureau has sent a list of proposed changes to the bill to lawmakers, but a few were stated as essential.
"The consenting percentage has to be raised to 75%," said O'Dell. "Also how we then treat the non-consenting individual is important."
Another essential amendment would be to give non-consenting parties an upfront bonus equal to the highest bonus paid to a consenting party.
"If you sit back and don't get around the table, you'll end up on the table," said O'Dell in closing statements.
Any interested in supporting or defeating the bill are encouraged to email or call their local legislators.
