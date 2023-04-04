MORGANTOWN — While spring practice is an important part in the installation process of a college football team's offense and defense, it is not about installing those systems that will be run in the fall.
That, at least, is the process West Virginia football coach Neal Brown uses as he gets ready for what will be his fifth, and most important, season with the Mountaineers.
To him, this is a period of teaching individuals, of making decisions about those individuals, with only a secondary emphasis on putting together the offensive and defensive schemes and plays that will be used when WVU heads to Penn State to open the season on Sept. 2.
"In spring ball, much more so than in fall camp, you can't get caught up looking at the whole unit," Brown said after Saturday's scrimmage.
To him, it is time for the individuals to grasp the fundamentals, to improve their skills while learning where they fit into the big picture and how they can improve.
"I learned a long time ago not to be too emotional after spring practices, good or bad. It's really about growth, about getting better and sometimes it's not going to be clean football because your timing is a little bit off or you have guys injured or maybe you lost something from the previous year and haven't had a chance to replace it yet.
"So, you can't look at the whole thing. You have to look individually at who's getting better."
Saturday's scrimmage was a perfect example of what he meant.
"Today, for example, with the first offense you kind of had some different guys," Brown said, noting that Zach Frazier was out at center and Doug Nester out at guard or tackle, wherever he winds up. "We're breaking in some experience at center, so you might have a run play that's really well blocked but the snap was off, so the back never gets to the handoff point."
That doesn't make it a bad play. That doesn't fall on the running back or the quarterback on the handoff.
"It's frustrating because you are not getting yards but at the same time you've got the other O-linemen plus the tight end who had a really good rep on that play. You have to be careful not to get too caught (in results)," Brown said.
Spring is a teaching time, very much different than it was back in the days of Bear Bryant or Don Nehlen.
Football has, if you were, become more civilized. There are no more two-a-days. There is very little tackling to the ground, which certainly has hurt the art of tackling but which is designed to protect players from the constant pounding that came with turning practices into more physical events than games.
You learn today from meetings and film and you work on fundamentals and timing in practices, especially in the spring.
Very seldom any more does the team that you put together in the spring look like the team that you had at the end of the season in the fall.
Between transfers in and transfer out, along with graduation, the personnel may be totally different than the previous year. Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol gives the offense a different look — and therefore different capabilities — than it did over the previous three years with JT Daniels or Jarret Doege at quarterback.
Therefore, the offense needs to work on different skills while installing a new emphasis on what is needed on an offense built on RPOs rather than mobility at quarterback.
You work on teaching the skills necessary to run that offense rather than on the intricacies of running the plays to perfection. That comes once the personnel decisions are made in fall camp.
Brown is looking for a turnaround in fortunes and that means he has looked around the Big 12 with an eye on teams that have adjusted best to the new transfer and NIL rules to rebuild quickly, much as TCU did last year as it got to the national championship game off a previous season record of 5-7, 3-6 in conference play.
"The unique thing about what TCU did, they were a significantly better football team with not a significantly different roster," Brown said. "You look at what they did, they added a tight end from Texas, they added a corner from Louisiana-Monroe, they added a safety from Colorado, a center from SMU and a linebacker from Navy.
"But they lost some people, too, so the lesson to be learned from TCU is how much better the guys on their current roster got from the end of the previous year until playing in the national championship game."
To Brown, it was those individual improvements rather than remaking the schemes or relying heavily on newcomers that made the difference and he is hoping to follow that blueprint to success.
This is probably truer on defense than offense, where the Mountaineers are breaking in far more players who were not starters last season. Getting them fundamentally sound and ready to operate within the system in the fall is more important at this point in time than the success of any play in spring practice.
