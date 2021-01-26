WHITE HALL — White Hall Town Council approved the purchase of two different town logo signs.
At Monday's COVID-safe virtual council meeting, Town Coordinator Cindy Stover said the two new signs will strengthen the town's identity. The signs come one month after White Hall officials adopted a new logo and raised a new town flag bearing the logo.
The first sign approved will be placed at the driveway leading to the White Hall Public Safety Building, and cost $1,175. Stover said the logo is similar to the one on the town's new flag.
"This will be very similar to our new town sign we have been talking about," Stover said. "It has the grey background and it still has our logo on it."
The second sign will be placed near Jeanie's Hot Spot near Interstate 79. Stover said that although buying an illuminated sign would cost $797 more than buying one without lighting, having a sign with lights will be helpful to visitors. The council approved the illuminated sign, at a total cost of $22,997.
"It's going to be somewhat on a hillside," Stover said. "You can see the interstate there very clearly, so if it is illuminated, there's no doubt that people are going to see that you're coming into the Town of White Hall."
White Hall Mayor John Michael said he wanted to get the process going on installing both signs because installing the second sign near the hot spot may require a longer install time because trees have to be cleared.
"I'd like to go ahead and at least get us locked in with this price," Michael said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.